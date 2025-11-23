Arman Tsarukyan vows an easy win over Ilia Topuria in potential UFC title fight

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 23, 2025
Arman Tsarukyan and Ilia Topuria

Arman Tsarukyan believes he can make things look easy in a UFC title fight against Ilia Topuria.

Tsarukyan earned the headlining spot on the UFC Qatar card against Dan Hooker this past Saturday. The bout did not go the distance, as Tsarukyan secured an arm-triangle choke in the second stanza to end the fight. Now that he’s won his fifth bout in a row, “Ahalkalakets” is hoping to secure a shot at Topuria’s UFC Lightweight Championship.

Speaking to media members during the UFC Qatar post-fight press conference, Tsarukyan shared his belief that he’d make light work of “El Matador” (h/t MMAFighting).

“I didn’t want to mention Ilia [too much] because I was focused on my fight,” Tsarukyan said. “After today, I’m going to try to again create some crazy videos that are going to be viral and try to make a joke and to bring a lot of eyes for that fight. Because it’s a media sport, too. You’ve got to be a good fighter and a good showman.

“In my mind, I can strike with him in the long distance but when he wants to try to box me and throw his hard punch, I’m going to shoot and take him down. I believe in myself and I know I can beat him so easy as well.”

Tsarukyan has claimed that Topuria is purposely avoiding him. Many MMA experts believe that Tsarukyan is the toughest challenge for Topuria due to his grappling ability. It’s an area that Topuria hasn’t been tested in to the level of Tsarukyan.

At the moment, UFC officials haven’t made Topuria’s first lightweight title defense official. Names such as Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje have been rumored for the promotion’s debut event on Paramount+, but nothing has been confirmed.

Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on the UFC lightweight title picture.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Arman Tsarukyan Ilia Topuria UFC

