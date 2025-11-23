Former UFC star calls Ian Machado Garry ‘fakest human on earth’ amid Khamzat Chimaev spat

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 23, 2025
Ian Machado Garry UFC Qatar win

A well-known MMA personality is lashing out at Ian Machado Garry following an incident with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC Qatar.

Garry was in action this past Saturday, taking on Belal Muhammad in the UFC Qatar co-main event. “The Future” picked up a big win via unanimous decision. Chimaev was also on the scene in support of Arman Tsarukyan, who submitted Dan Hooker. Backstage, a seemingly tame conversation between Garry and Chimaev turned physical.

In a lengthy post on his X account, former UFC welterweight contender Darren Till explained why he doesn’t blame Chimaev for shoving Garry.

“Ian Garry is such a good fighter man…

“But by god is he possibly the fakest human on earth, fake beyond all beliefs. It’s so hard to like him. I’ve literally sat in my bedroom with my own little demons in my head telling me to force myself to like him.

“He’s calling Khamzat a child. He was being fake. That whole interaction was fake. And when Ian turned you could see he was scared. Khamzat is like me. That’s why we were best mates. If you chat sh*t when we see you what is…

“Ian is a really good fighter but he’s just such so unlikeable. So so so… unlikeable. Even hating on Leon’s performance the way he did. Garry got kicked out of that gym as he did of others cos he’s a wanker at the end of the day. As much as he’s a good fighter and I’ve tried to support Ian Garry is just a proper proper wanker…

“A fake wanker at that…”

Garry and Chimaev aren’t likely to be on a collision course anytime soon. Chimaev is the reigning UFC Middleweight Champion, while Garry is hoping to secure a welterweight title opportunity against Islam Makhachev at some point in 2026.

