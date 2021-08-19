Jorge Masvidal predicts Tyron Woodley will knock out Jake Paul in boxing

UFC welterweight superstar Jorge Masvidal is predicting that Tyron Woodley will knock out Jake Paul in their boxing match later this month.

Woodley meets Paul in a high-profile boxing match on August 29 in Paul’s native Cleveland, Ohio. It’s the fourth professional boxing match for Paul, who is 3-0 including a TKO win over Woodley’s longtime friend and training partner Ben Askren in his last outing, while for Woodley this marks the beginning of his boxing journey. It is expected to be a big-selling pay-per-view and the fight has also seen a lot of betting action on it from fans. Currently, Paul is favored at the sportsbooks to get the win but Woodley is only a moderate underdog.

Asked to handicap the fight, Masvidal told The MMA Hour’s Ariel Helwani that he believes Woodley will get the win. As far as “Gamebred” goes, Woodley has legitimate bombs in his hands, and if he can touch Paul on the chin he believes he will brutally knock him out.

“Not to diss Jake, but Woodley can throw them hands. Ben Askren never could. You’ve got a guy that can fight and sling fists when it’s time. Woodley could have made his money grappling, which he did. He was good enough of an athlete, and he was good enough of an athlete to make money with his hands, to knock people the f*ck out,” Masvidal said (h/t MMA Weekly).

“I know Jake’s never been in there with a guy like that, that’s explosive, that’s a good athlete, and has a ton of experience over him. If Jake wins, f*cking wow. My hat’s off to him. I was wrong. I don’t know shit about fighting, right? But chances are Woodley’s going to knock him the f*ck out.”

Do you agree with Jorge Masvidal that Tyron Woodley knock out Jake Paul in boxing?