Daniel Cormier discusses the possibility of Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson coaching the next season of TUF

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson coaching the next season of The Ultimate Fighter.

As per a variety of reports, it seems as if Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson may finally be on a collision course with one another. They’ve been linked with a fight against one another since back in 2016/2017, and now, it might actually happen.

That’s because Ferguson and McGregor are rumoured to be coaching the next season of The Ultimate Fighter. It has yet to be officially announced, but it does seem like we’re edging closer to it becoming a reality.

Some have questioned whether or not this is the best way to reintroduce Conor into the UFC equation. Either way, though, the idea of him fighting in 2023 is certainly intriguing.

During an episode of his show, Daniel Cormier gave his thoughts on the matter.

“I absolutely tap in. I think it would be funny to see Tony Ferguson and Conor McGregor doing the show,” Cormier said. “But also that’s a fight Conor McGregor could win when he comes back.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Cormier backs McGregor

Given Tony’s recent run of form, it’s not hard to understand why Cormier would back McGregor. He’s lost a whole lot since the pandemic and hasn’t shown too many signs of life, outside of his first round against Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, is in desperate need of a win. Regardless of whether it’s at 155 pounds or 170, he knows that the stakes are high for his credibility in mixed martial arts.

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier? If we do see Tony Ferguson and Conor McGregor fight this year, who do you think should be the favourite? Let us know your thoughts on this in the comments, BJPENN Nation!