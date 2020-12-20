Aljamain Sterling responds to TJ Dillashaw’s claim that everyone is calling him out “cause they all know that’s my belt”

UFC bantamweight Aljamain Sterling responded to TJ Dillashaw’s claim that everyone is calling him out “cause they all know that’s my belt.”

Dillashaw, the former UFC bantamweight champion, has not fought since January 2019 after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs and being suspended for two years. With Dillashaw’s suspension up next month, he has become a popular target for other top fighters at 135lbs to call out. One of those fighters was former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo, who called Dillashaw out following his decision win over Marlon Vera at UFC Vegas 17, a callout that Dillashaw responded to on his Twitter.

In response to Aldo’s callout, Dillashaw joked that everyone is calling him out at 135lbs because they believe he’s the true champion. Sterling, who has been a vocal critic of Dillashaw due to his openness about taking PEDs, saw Dillashaw’s tweet on Saturday night and he couldn’t resist taking a shot at the controversial former UFC champion. Check out what “Funk Master” wrote on his Twitter in response to Dillashaw’s message.

Needles are a hell of a drug. 😂😂😩😩 https://t.co/iNnRcFJI0u pic.twitter.com/RRtxqPiGa2 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 20, 2020

Needles are a hell of a drug.

Sterling will never let Dillashaw live down his past and it seems like these two are on a collision course for a future fight. Sterling is a clean fighter who is a stern opponent of performance-enhancing drugs, and with Dillashaw being in the same division that he’s the No. 1 contender in, you can see why Sterling gets so upset when Dillashaw speaks.

At the same time, Sterling probably realizes that Dillashaw is a big name in the sport, and there’s a reason why top-ranked fighters like Aldo are calling him out. While Sterling may not like Dillashaw and what he stands for, the beef between the two only serves to hype up a potential future matchup between these two sometime in 2021.

Do you think we will end up seeing Aljamain Sterling fight TJ Dillashaw in 2021?