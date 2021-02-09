Amanda Nunes responds to recent MMA GOAT praise from Jon Jones

Amanda Nunes has taken note of Jon Jones‘ praise in the latest round of “greatest of all time” discussions on social media.

The GOAT debate has been raging for many years in mixed martial arts and with so many of the big names in the conversation still competing, you’d have to imagine that trend will continue for quite some time to come.

After Jon Jones recently voiced both his praise for Nunes and his admiration for all fighters who have strong records in UFC title fights, “The Lioness” provided a short and sweet response over Twitter.

If you consider your favorite fighter the best and he’s not on this list, slap yourself. Have a great week. pic.twitter.com/vkr2HKSQC6 — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 8, 2021

Close second, only halfway there. That’s a bad woman https://t.co/cGjhlnILTV — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 8, 2021

While Nunes may still be seven fights behind Jones in terms of title fight wins, she is notably the only other fighter on the list who is unbeaten in those contests. If given the opportunity to stretch that record out over the course of the next few years, it’ll be near enough impossible to deny that she is the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time – with many already giving her that title after dethroning Cris Cyborg a few years back.

Amanda Nunes will be stepping back into the Octagon next month at UFC 259 as she gears up for a fight against Megan Anderson with the UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship being on the line. All signs point to her defending her bantamweight title again sometime thereafter.

Jon Jones, on the other hand, is preparing for a whole new kind of adventure as he prepares to make the jump up to heavyweight where he is expected to fight the winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2 for the belt.

Do you think Amanda Nunes will eventually be known as the greatest MMA fighter of all time, or does that title belong exclusively to Jon Jones? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!