What’s next for Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley after UFC Vegas 11?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 11, Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley finally had their grudge match after years of trying to make the fight happen.

Covington was fighting for the first time since suffering a TKO loss to Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title. Woodley, meanwhile, was on a two-fight losing skid and looking to get back into the win column.

Ahead of the fight, the former champ said he would let his hands go and knock Covington out. Yet, that didn’t happen. Covington used his pace and takedowns to dominate Woodley and then get a fifth-round TKO win due to the former champ hurting his ribs.

Now, following the event, here is what I think should be next for Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley.

Colby Covington

Colby Covington said he would dominate Woodley and be the one to finish the former champion and that is exactly what happened.

Following the fight, Covington called for the rematch with Usman or a rivalry fight with Jorge Masvidal. Both make sense, but with the champ set to fight Gilbert Burns, the fight that makes the most sense if Covington vs. Masvidal to determine the number one contender.

Right now, Masvidal is reported to rematch Nate Diaz. Yet, Dana White had no update on whether or not that fight will take place. Many fans didn’t even want to see the rematch so a fight against Covington can easily be a massive Fight Night main event or be a solid co-main on a pay-per-view where the winner would fight the winner of Usman-Burns.

Tyron Woodley

If Dana White had his way, Tyron Woodley will be retiring following his UFC Vegas 11 loss.

Whether or not Woodley will hang up the gloves is uncertain at this point. If he does fight again, there really is only one fight that makes sense. That is the rematch against Robbie Lawler. Woodley and Lawler were supposed to fight last June but “The Chosen One” had to pull out due to an injury.

Currently, both Woodley and Lawler are on losing streaks and both out of title contention. They are still big names and can be a welcomed addition to any pay-per-view event sometime in 2021.

What do you think should be next for Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley after UFC Vegas 11?