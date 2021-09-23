Tyron Woodley says he is getting the “I Love Jake Paul” tattoo this weekend

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley says that he is going to honor his word and get the “I Love Jake Paul” tattoo this weekend.

Woodley and Paul met last month in a boxing match in Cleveland, Ohio, and Paul ended up winning the fight via split decision. Because Paul won the fight, Woodley was supposed to get the tattoo, but instead, he used it as a bargaining chip to secure a rematch. Woodley told Paul that if he agreed to the rematch, that he would get the tattoo. But at this point, Paul has not accepted the rematch with Woodley as he’s currently pursuing a fight against Tommy Fury in boxing instead. However, it appears that Woodley wants to be a man of his word and honor his bet with Paul to get the tattoo saying that he loves his opponent.

Speaking on Instagram with Ariel Helwani, Woodley admitted that he is going to get the tattoo of “I Love Jake Paul” as he believes it’s the right thing to do since he lost the bet.

“Tommy Fury should have never even been in position for the bag. I’m gonna just let the week go through and see what happens. I think the most sensible thing to do is run it back, I think I’m getting this tattoo Saturday, by the way. Yeah, I just feel like I should do it because it’s a solid thing to do. I’m going to do it on Saturday,” Woodley said (h/t MMAFighting.com).

As for where the tattoo will be placed, Woodley is still thinking about where he will put it.

“I don’t know yet, I’m gonna think about it. Not neck, not face. I should have put it across my f*cking knuckles. To me it’s like this, if a dude wants to pay me to whip his ass, since he supposedly ‘paid me and promoted the fight’, then I love you. Because you’re that dumb,” Woodley said.

Are you surprised that Tyron Woodley is actually going ahead and getting the “I Love Jake Paul” tattoo this weekend?