Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones could be “injured” and in “recovery mode” ahead of UFC 285: “Pool workouts are for injured”

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has yet another theory regarding Jon Jones ahead of his return to the Octagon at UFC 285.

In the lead-up to his return this weekend, Jon Jones hasn’t been under too much scrutiny. Sure, people are wondering what he’ll look like after three years away, but not many folks have been bringing up his past.

The focus is clear: getting one of the greatest of all time back into active competition.

Chael Sonnen, however, has taken a different approach.

The man who once challenged Jones for the UFC light heavyweight title refuses to stop going after ‘Bones’. Whether it be allegations or general shots, it’s been pretty relentless.

In a recent jab, Chael has claimed that Jones could be injured ahead of his UFC 285 main event.

Watched the 2 embedded's that are out. His bones and joints are weak, both episodes he is in the pool. Pool workouts are for injured and low impact. He is in recovery mode. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) February 28, 2023

“Watched the 2 embedded’s that are out. His bones and joints are weak, both episodes he is in the pool. Pool workouts are for injured and low impact. He is in recovery mode.”

Sonnen goes after Jones (again)

We all know that these two are never going to be friends. At the same time, a lot of fans are split regarding Sonnen’s criticism of the GOAT contender.

Some feel like it comes across as sour grapes, whereas others find it hilarious. Either way, it won’t change the fact that Jon is set for another big night at the office in Las Vegas.

He’ll be squaring off with Ciryl Gane for the UFC heavyweight championship. Despite Gane’s impressive run in the last few years, Jones is still seen as the favourite by the majority.

What do you think about Chael Sonnen’s theory? Will Jon Jones be at 100% when we see him on Saturday night? How will the Gane fight end? Let us know your thoughts on this in the comments, BJPENN Nation!