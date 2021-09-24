Alexander Volkanovski blasts ‘drug cheat’ Brian Ortega during heated faceoff (Watch)

Alexander Volkanovski truly doesn’t like Brian Ortega.

Volkanovski was supposed to fight Ortega in March but he tested positive for COVID-19 and the fight was delayed. Once the fight was delayed, the two ended up coaching The Ultimate Fighter and throughout the season, Volkanovski began to dislike Ortega. At the press conference ahead of their main event fight at UFC 266, the two took shots at one another. Yet, during their faceoff, it was Volkanovski who brought up Ortega’s past as the American tested positive for steroids in his UFC debut.

“I ain’t scared of you. We are going in the cage anyway… Mate, I didn’t know about you popping, that sh*t don’t sit well with me, you don’t deserve to be here. You are a f*****g drug cheat, that’s it, done,” Volkanovski is heard saying to Ortega during the faceoff.

Although that happened back in 2014, Alexander Volkanovski says he didn’t know that until recently and he says anyone testing positive for steroids doesn’t sit well with him. Ortega, however, has not tested positive since so the suspension obviously did do something for him.

Alexander Volkanovski (22-1) is coming off back-to-back decision wins over Max Holloway to defend and win the featherweight title. Prior to that, he beat Jose Aldo by decision and TKO’d Chad Mendes to become the number one contender. The Aussie is undefeated in the UFC as he’s 9-0 and on a 19-fight winning streak.

Brian Ortega (15-1 and one No Contest) returned to the win column last time out with a dominant decision win over Korean Zombie to earn him the title fight against Volkanovski. It marked his return after nearly two years away following his TKO loss to Holloway for the featherweight strap at UFC 231.

