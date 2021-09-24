Kelvin Gastelum plans to hire a dietitian and return to the UFC’s welterweight division

UFC middleweight Kelvin Gastelum has revealed that he’s considering hiring a dietitian to help him move back down to welterweight.

Just a few years ago Gastelum was on the verge of winning the strap at 185 pounds but now, he’s lost five of his last six with many being left to question whether or not he’s really at that elite level anymore.

Gastelum himself has been on the hunt for gold for longer than we can remember and as per a recent interview with The Schmo, that search may take him back down to 170 pounds.

“I’m thinking about. Maybe, possibly, hiring a dietitian [to help him] make the move down (to welterweight) but it’ll take some time,” Gastelum said. “If I do this, I’ll be fighting next year which is most likely the case.”

Quotes courtesy of LowKickMMA

Gastelum has plenty of experience down at welterweight but in order to compete with the big boys, and do it safely, he needs to do take a more measured approach – because he can’t afford another case of missing weight.

Do you think Kelvin Gastelum will go through with the move back down to welterweight? Let us know your thoughts on his future down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!