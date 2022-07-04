Pedro Munhoz details the damage he suffered from Sean O’Malley’s eye pokes at UFC 276: “There’s a scratch in the cornea all the way around it”

Pedro Munhoz has revealed the damage he sustained from the accidental eye poke he received at the hands of Sean O’Malley.

Last Saturday night at UFC 276, Pedro Munhoz gave Sean O’Malley a tough first round in their bantamweight encounter. Unfortunately, in the second, an accidental eye poke left Munhoz unable to continue.

Some fans and pundits alike questioned the legitimacy of what happened, even indicating that they believed Munhoz may have exaggerated how severe the problem actually was.

Alas, as time has gone on, it’s become more evident that it was pretty damaging – as Munhoz informed us all on social media.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“To explain briefly what happened in the fight against Sean O’Malley, I was poked in the eye in the first round but kept fighting, and was hit with a low blow shortly after,” Munhoz said.

“The fight restarted and we exchanged a few strikes. In the second round, that’s when I suffered another eye poke. I couldn’t see anything for 20 minutes. I was taken to the hospital and they used a special eyedrop that made my eye numb so they could open my eye.

“They did an exam and the medical report I have is that there’s a scratch in the cornea all the way around it. I couldn’t open my eye because of that and couldn’t see anything. The referee asked if I could see at all and the doctor decided to stop the fight. That’s what happened tonight.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Quotes via MMA Fighting

It’s yet to be determined whether or not the UFC will try and rebook the fight in the future.

What do you think about the controversy surrounding Sean O’Malley vs Pedro Munhoz? Do you think the promotion will be interested in running this back or do you expect them to head in different directions with both men?