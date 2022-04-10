Alex Volkanovski lays out potential plans following UFC 273 win: “Maybe we move up”

Alex Volkanovski says he has a few directions he can go in and a move to lightweight is an option.

Volkanovski is the reigning UFC Featherweight Champion. He headlined the UFC 273 event this past Saturday night (April 9). Volkanovski defended the 145-pound gold against the “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. “The Great” turned in a dominant performance, scoring a fourth-round TKO finish.

During the UFC 273 post-fight press conference, Alex Volkanovski discussed what’s next for him. He said a move up to the lightweight division is very much in play (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I’m in a position where I can do a couple of things, and if this division doesn’t want to sort itself out and they’re all going to sit back and f*cking wait for sh*t, then fine – I’ll move up and fight lightweight. I’m an easy champ to understand: Take that No. 1 spot, you get that shot. If not, let’s move up. I think we’re in a good position to move up, maybe see what happens in this lightweight division title fight, and maybe move up. Because again, I’m showing I’m levels ahead in this (featherweight) division. Maybe we move up.”

Volkanovski also mentioned a potential third fight with Max Holloway, which was initially scheduled for UFC 273 before “Blessed” was forced to pull out of the card.

“That’s a fight I wanted purely for the haters and all that type of stuff,” Volkanovski said. “… Obviously, I want the biggest fights. He showed that that’s probably going to be the biggest fight. So we’ll talk to the team, we’ll see if he wants it, we’ll see if we want it, if the team wants it, if the UFC wants it, and then we’ll make that decision. I’m going to make the right decision for the right reasons.”