Petr Yan among three fighters to take home a “Fan Bonus of the Night” at UFC 273

Petr Yan and two others on the UFC 273 card have received fan bonuses.

UFC 273 went down this past Saturday night (April 9). In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski put the UFC Featherweight Championship on the line against the “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. The card also featured Aljamain Sterling vs. Yan 2 and Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns.

The UFC has revealed the fan bonus winners from UFC 273:

Fan Bonus of the Night Winners:

1) Khamzat Chimaev ($30,000 in Bitcoin)

2) Alexander Volkanovski ($20,000 in Bitcoin)

3) Petr Yan ($10,000 in Bitcoin) — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 10, 2022

On the UFC 273 card, Yan’s title unification bout against Sterling served as the co-main event. Their March 2021 fight left more questions than answers as Petr Yan was disqualified due to an illegal knee.

In the rematch, Sterling once again emerged victorious. This time, it was via split decision after five rounds of action.

Taking to the UFC 273 post-fight press conference, Dana White said he believes the judges got it wrong (via MMAJunkie).

“I thought the judges blew that one,” White said. “I had it 3-2 (for Yan). I don’t know how you guys scored it. It’s all in however you score that first round.

“That fight will be there,” White said. “Petr Yan is one of the baddest dudes in that division, (but) you probably do the T.J. fight.”

Of course, Yan thinks he should’ve been awarded the victory. Here’s what he told Joe Rogan during his post-fight interview:

“I think I won this fight and I got robbed. I think I won three rounds out of five. I want a rematch.”

Yan likely won’t be getting a third bout with Sterling right away. Even so, the former UFC Bantamweight Champion appears to be at peace with what transpired over the weekend and is looking to move forward.