Alex Pereira is the man to defeat Jon Jones, says former UFC champion

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 7, 2025
Alex Pereira UFC 320 interview with Joe Rogan

If one ex-UFC champion is correct, then Alex Pereira might be the one to hand Jon Jones his first non-disqualification loss.

Pereira has dazzled fight fans throughout his combat sports career, and he secured another signature moment this past Saturday. “Poatan” challenged Magomed Ankalaev for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship in a rematch. Pereira had lost the gold in their first encounter, but things were quite different at UFC 320.

It only took Pereira one minute and 20 seconds to reclaim the 205-pound title, starching Ankalaev until referee Herb Dean had seen enough. During the UFC 320 post-fight press conference, Pereira made it clear that he hopes to fight Jones at the White House in 2026.

In an interview with MMAJunkie.com, former UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland said Pereira could give “Bones” problems.

“If there’s anyone to beat Jon Jones, it’s Alex,” Strickland told MMA Junkie on Monday. “But Jon Jones, that guy can wrestle. That level of black athleticism. That guy can wrestle. The thing about Alex, is he’s really f*cking hard to take down. … He’s a really hard motherf*cker to take down. If you’re going to have any success with him, he better be tired because naturally he has a defensive stance.”

Strickland then discussed Pereira’s win over Ankalaev and put over his training partner’s devastating power.

“The guy has the death punch, dude,” Strickland said. “Ankalaev, he came and trained with us. He’s so f*cking good. Alex just has that thing that comes once in a lifetime, like Chuck Liddell had it. There’s some guys that have that death punch, and that’s Alex.”

UFC CEO Dana White is a bit hesitant to commit to a heavyweight move for Pereira. The UFC boss believes “Poatan” still has worthy challengers at 205 pounds. Still, White didn’t rule out the possibility due to how much of a company man the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion has been.

