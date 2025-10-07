Alex Pereira makes big jump in UFC pound-for-pound rankings after UFC 320

By Harry Kettle - October 7, 2025
Alex Pereira victorious at UFC 320

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has made a notable jump up in the promotion’s pound-for-pound rankings.

Last weekend, Alex Pereira was able to silence a lot of doubters – and that much is an understatement. In the main event of UFC 320, he finished Magomed Ankalaev in just 80 seconds to recapture the UFC light heavyweight championship that he lost earlier this year. It was the kind of emphatic performance that reminded us all why ‘Poatan’ is considered to be one of the most special talents in the history of mixed martial arts.

RELATED: Old Alex Pereira foe explains what went wrong for Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320

While many have been quick to look ahead to the future, it certainly feels right to sit back and bask in the glory of what Pereira was able to accomplish. There aren’t many fighters out there who would be able to bounce back in such a decisive manner, and although he did lose the first fight to Ankalaev, any talk of a trilogy has been squashed as a result of just how one-sided the rematch turned out to be.

In the recently updated men’s pound-for-pound rankings, UFC.com opted to vault Pereira up a couple of spaces about some pretty notable names.

Pereira makes a jump up in UFC pound-for-pound rankings

  1. Ilia Topuria
  2. Islam Makhachev
  3. Merab Dvalishvili
  4. Khamzat Chimaev
  5. Alexandre Pantoja
  6. Alex Pereira (+4)
  7. Alexander Volkanovski (-1)
  8. Jack Della Maddalena
  9. Tom Aspinall
  10. Dricus du Plessis (+1)
  11. Magomed Ankalaev
  12. Max Holloway
  13. Belal Muhammad
  14. Arman Tsarukyan
  15. Shavkat Rakhmonov

What do you believe the Brazilian sensation should do next in his UFC career? If he does decide to make his way up to the heavyweight division, what are the odds of him becoming the first ever three-weight world champion in UFC history? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

