Alex Pereira makes big jump in UFC pound-for-pound rankings after UFC 320

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has made a notable jump up in the promotion’s pound-for-pound rankings.

Last weekend, Alex Pereira was able to silence a lot of doubters – and that much is an understatement. In the main event of UFC 320, he finished Magomed Ankalaev in just 80 seconds to recapture the UFC light heavyweight championship that he lost earlier this year. It was the kind of emphatic performance that reminded us all why ‘Poatan’ is considered to be one of the most special talents in the history of mixed martial arts.

While many have been quick to look ahead to the future, it certainly feels right to sit back and bask in the glory of what Pereira was able to accomplish. There aren’t many fighters out there who would be able to bounce back in such a decisive manner, and although he did lose the first fight to Ankalaev, any talk of a trilogy has been squashed as a result of just how one-sided the rematch turned out to be.

In the recently updated men’s pound-for-pound rankings, UFC.com opted to vault Pereira up a couple of spaces about some pretty notable names.

Pereira makes a jump up in UFC pound-for-pound rankings

Ilia Topuria Islam Makhachev Merab Dvalishvili Khamzat Chimaev Alexandre Pantoja Alex Pereira (+4) Alexander Volkanovski (-1) Jack Della Maddalena Tom Aspinall Dricus du Plessis (+1) Magomed Ankalaev Max Holloway Belal Muhammad Arman Tsarukyan Shavkat Rakhmonov

