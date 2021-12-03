Aleksandar Rakic reacts after booking March return opposite former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz

Aleksandar Rakic has given his immediate reaction to the news that he’ll battle Jan Blachowicz in a Fight Night main event.

In his last two outings, Aleksandar Rakic has established himself as a real contender in the UFC’s light heavyweight division. He’s secured wins over Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos to take himself within touching distance of a title shot, with many believing it’ll take just one more win for him to get the call.

In order to reach the summit, though, he first has to go through former 205-pound champion Jan Blachowicz – and he seems to be pretty happy about the booking.

Merry Christmas to me! 📃✍🏼#TheRocket 🚀⏳🏆 — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) November 30, 2021

Confirmed, Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) is nearly finalized to headline a UFC Fight Night in March. Break through opportunity for Rakic, redemption opportunity for Blachowicz after losing the title. https://t.co/oqPe2fIhRG — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 2, 2021

The proposed bout in March 2022 will come just over four months after Jan Blachowicz lost his UFC light heavyweight championship in a submission defeat to Glover Teixeira. Many fans felt like Blachowicz wasn’t fighting to his full potential on that night, and against Rakic, he’ll get the chance to prove that he still has what it takes to reclaim the strap.

Do you think Aleksandar Rakic will be able to beat the veteran, or will Jan Blachowicz bring back his legendary “Polish Power” to get back on the winning trail? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!