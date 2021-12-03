John Fury sends a stern warning to Jake Paul: “Invade my space and I’ll drop him where he stands”

John Fury has sent a clear warning to Jake Paul as his son Tommy prepares to battle “The Problem Child”.

On December 18, Tommy Fury will attempt to put an end to his rivalry with Jake Paul when the pair meet inside the squared circle down in Florida. It’ll mark the conclusion of a feud that’s been months in the making, with many believing it’s far more unpredictable than a lot of fans are willing to admit.

In a recent interview, John Fury, the father of Tommy, issued a real warning to Paul as the countdown to fight night continues.

John Fury is very clear. Don’t disrespect his family. pic.twitter.com/u3x1iwaE5I — FightOracle ™ (@fightoracle) December 1, 2021

“Listen, I’m a horrible man, so touché. It’s a pity I can’t get to America, because believe me. I’ll say one thing – if people think I’m a loudmouth, and this that and the other, invade my space, and I will drop them where they stand. It doesn’t matter who they are. Jake Paul, anybody who tries to disrespect me and my family is getting it there and then. No backwards steps at all, none off me at all. I will back up what I say. If somebody comes as close to me as you are, we’re fighting. Don’t disrespect my family.”

He may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but nobody can deny that John Fury is pure box office.

