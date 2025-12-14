UFC Vegas 112 Bonus Report: Kevin Vallejos one of four ‘POTN’ winners

The Octagon returned to the Apex for tonight’s UFC Vegas 112 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

This evening’s fight card was headlined by a key men’s flyweight matchup featuring Brandon Royval taking on Manel Kape. The contest proved to be a coming out part for the Angolan-born Portuguese fighter in Manel Kape. After a competitive opening couple of minutes, ‘Starboy’ found a home for a big right hand that sent Brandon Royval crashing down to the canvas. Kape quickly followed up with some heavy ground and pound shots, which forced the referee to jump in and stop the onslaught. It was an impressive victory for Manel, and one that could lead to a title shot in his next Octagon appearance.

UFC Vegas 112 was co-headlined by a featherweight contest between Giga Chikadze and Kevin Vallejos. The bout resulted in a highlight reel knockout win for ‘El Chino’ who put Giga away with a spinning back fist followed by some ruthless elbows in Round 2.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Heavyweight fighters Steven Asplund and Sean Sharaf each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC Vegas 112 preliminary fight card. Asplund ultimately won the contest by second-round TKO (see that here).

Performance of the night: Kevin Vallejos earned an extra $50k for his sensational second-round knockout victory over Giga Chikadze in tonight’s UFC Vegas 112 co-main event. Vallejos finished the fight with a spinning back fist and then some heavy elbows (see that here).

Performance of the night: Manel Kape pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Brandon Royval in tonight’s main event (see that here).

