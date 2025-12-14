Pros react after Manel Kape TKO’s Brandon Royval at UFC Vegas 112

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 112 fight card was headlined by a key men’s flyweight bout featuring Brandon Royval taking on Manel Kape.

Royval (17-9 MMA) had entered this evening’s headliner looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to newly crowned flyweight champion Joshua Van in a ‘FOTN’ effort this past June at UFC 317. Prior to that setback, ‘Raw Dawg’ had put together a two-fight win streak, which saw him score split decision victories over Tatsuro Taira and Brandon Moreno respectively.

Meanwhile, Manel Kape (22-7 MMA) had entered tonight’s main event sporting a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring TKO victories over Bruno Gustavo da Silva and Asu Almabayev in his most previous Octagon appearances. ‘Starboy’ had gone 6-1 over his past seven fights ahead of this evening’s affair

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 112 main event proved to be a coming out part for the Angolan-born Portuguese fighter in Manel Kape. After a competitive opening couple of minutes, ‘Starboy’ found a home for a big right hand that sent Brandon Royval crashing down to the canvas. Kape quickly followed up with some heavy ground and pound shots, which forced the referee to jump in and stop the onslaught. It was an impressive victory for Manel, and one that could lead to a title shot in his next Octagon appearance.

Official UFC Vegas 112 Results: Manel Kape def. Brandon Royval via TKO (punches) at 3:18 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Royval vs. Kape’ below:

Let’s close out the year with a bang, boys!👊🏼 #UFCVegas112 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 14, 2025

Manel Kape with an incredible first round KO! A good stoppage, Royval got hurt and then got hurt again when he had the chance to recover. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 14, 2025

Manel Kape is NEXT for the flyweight title. Book it!! #UFCVegas112 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 14, 2025

Kape’s odd callout of Joshua Van 😆 “Now baby, listen, very well, I’m here, your daddy. Your daddy’s going to take your diapers, alive. On the new deal, Paramount deal. I’m going to take your diapers, alive.” — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 14, 2025

Give me Joshua Van vs. Manel Kape. That's the best fight you can make right now at flyweight, by a long shot. #UFCVegas112 — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) December 14, 2025

Who would you like to see Manel Kape fight next following his impressive first-round victory over Brandon Royval this evening in Nevada?