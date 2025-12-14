UFC Vegas 112: ‘Royval vs. Kape’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon is back at the Apex for tonight’s UFC Vegas 112 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape.

Royval (17-8 MMA) will enter this evening’s headliner looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to newly crowned flyweight champion Joshua Van in a ‘FOTN’ effort this past June at UFC 317. Prior to that setback, ‘Raw Dawg’ was on a two-fight win streak that saw him score split decision wins over Tatsuro Taira and Brandon Moreno.

Meanwhile, Manel Kape (21-7 MMA) currently boasts a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring TKO victories over Bruno Gustavo da Silva and Asu Almabayev in his most recent Octagon appearances. ‘Starboy’ has gone 6-1 over his past seven fights overall.

UFC Vegas 112 is co-headlined by a men’s featherweight matchup featuring Giga Chikadze and Kevin Vallejos.

Chikadze (15-5 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-main event with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘Ninja’ most recently competed at April’s UFC Kansas City event, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to David Onama. The Georgian fighter earned his most recent victory back in August of 2023, where he defeated Alex Caceres by way of decision.

Meanwhile, Kevin Vallejos (16-1 MMA) was most previously seen in the Octagon this past August, where he picked up a unanimous decision victory over Danny Silva. Prior to that, ‘El Chino’ was coming off a first-round TKO victory over Choi Seung-Woo.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC Vegas 112 main card is 160lbs catchweight bout between King Green and Lance Gibson Jr.

Green (32-17-1 MMA) will enter the bout with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The 39-year-old veteran most recently competed at March’s UFC 313 event, where he suffered a brutal 67-second knockout loss to Mauricio Ruffy (see that here). Green’s most recent win came back at UFC 300 in April of 2024, where he defeated Jim Miller by way of unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Lance Gibson Jr. (9-1 MMA) will be making his Octagon debut this evening in Las Vegas. The 30-year-old Canadian will enter the contest on a two-fight winning streak, this after earning first-round finishes over Charon Spain and RJ Hoyt in his most recent bouts.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 112 Main Card (10pm EST on ESPN+)

125 lbs: Brandon Royval v. Manel Kape –

145 lbs: Giga Chikadze vs. Kevin Vallejos –

185 lbs: Cesar Almeida vs. Cezary Oleksijczuk –

145 lbs: Melquizael Costa vs. Morgan Charriere –

265 lbs: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Marcus Buchecha –

165 lbs: King Green vs. Lance Gibson Jr. –

UFC Vegas 112 Prelims (7pm EST on ESPN+)

145 lbs: Joanderson Brito vs. Isaac Thomson –

170 lbs: Neil Magny vs. Yaroslav Amosov –

265 lbs: Sean Sharaf vs. Steven Asplund –

135 lbs: Melissa Croden vs. Luana Santos –

265 lbs: Allen Frye Jr. vs. Guilherme Pat –

125 lbs: Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Tereza Bleda – Horth def. Bleda via TKO (punches) at 2:05 of Round 1

WHAT A WAY TO START THE NIGHT 🤩 Jamey-Lyn Horth earns the 1st round TKO at #UFCVegas112! pic.twitter.com/Ly8kscGQQu — UFC (@ufc) December 14, 2025

Who are you picking to win this evening’s flyweight main event between Brandon Royval and Manel Kape?