UFC Vegas 112: ‘Royval vs. Kape’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - December 13, 2025
UFC Vegas 112, Brandon Royval, Manel Kape, Results, UFC

The Octagon is back at the Apex for tonight’s UFC Vegas 112 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape.

Royval (17-8 MMA) will enter this evening’s headliner looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to newly crowned flyweight champion Joshua Van in a ‘FOTN’ effort this past June at UFC 317. Prior to that setback, ‘Raw Dawg’ was on a two-fight win streak that saw him score split decision wins over Tatsuro Taira and Brandon Moreno.

Meanwhile, Manel Kape (21-7 MMA) currently boasts a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring TKO victories over Bruno Gustavo da Silva and Asu Almabayev in his most recent Octagon appearances. ‘Starboy’ has gone 6-1 over his past seven fights overall.

UFC Vegas 112 is co-headlined by a men’s featherweight matchup featuring Giga Chikadze and Kevin Vallejos.

Giga Chikadze

Chikadze (15-5 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-main event with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘Ninja’ most recently competed at April’s UFC Kansas City event, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to David Onama. The Georgian fighter earned his most recent victory back in August of 2023, where he defeated Alex Caceres by way of decision.

Meanwhile, Kevin Vallejos (16-1 MMA) was most previously seen in the Octagon this past August, where he picked up a unanimous decision victory over Danny Silva. Prior to that, ‘El Chino’ was coming off a first-round TKO victory over Choi Seung-Woo.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC Vegas 112 main card is 160lbs catchweight bout between King Green and Lance Gibson Jr.

Green (32-17-1 MMA) will enter the bout with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The 39-year-old veteran most recently competed at March’s UFC 313 event, where he suffered a brutal 67-second knockout loss to Mauricio Ruffy (see that here). Green’s most recent win came back at UFC 300 in April of 2024, where he defeated Jim Miller by way of unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Lance Gibson Jr. (9-1 MMA) will be making his Octagon debut this evening in Las Vegas. The 30-year-old Canadian will enter the contest on a two-fight winning streak, this after earning first-round finishes over Charon Spain and RJ Hoyt in his most recent bouts.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 112 Main Card (10pm EST on ESPN+)

125 lbs: Brandon Royval v. Manel Kape –

145 lbs: Giga Chikadze vs. Kevin Vallejos –

185 lbs: Cesar Almeida vs. Cezary Oleksijczuk –

145 lbs: Melquizael Costa vs. Morgan Charriere –

265 lbs: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Marcus Buchecha –

165 lbs: King Green vs. Lance Gibson Jr. –

UFC Vegas 112 Prelims (7pm EST on ESPN+)

145 lbs: Joanderson Brito vs. Isaac Thomson –

170 lbs: Neil Magny vs. Yaroslav Amosov –

265 lbs: Sean Sharaf vs. Steven Asplund –

135 lbs: Melissa Croden vs. Luana Santos –

265 lbs: Allen Frye Jr. vs. Guilherme Pat –

125 lbs: Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Tereza Bleda – Horth def. Bleda via TKO (punches) at 2:05 of Round 1

Who are you picking to win this evening’s flyweight main event between Brandon Royval and Manel Kape?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Brandon Royval Manel Kape UFC UFC Vegas 112

Related

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Henry Cejudo, UFC, MMA

Henry Cejudo believes he would've been the greatest if he retired like Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Dylan Bowker - December 12, 2025
Shavkat Rakhmonov UFC fighter introduction
UFC

Shavkat Rakhmonov gets fiery callout from dangerous KO artist ahead of long-awaited UFC return

Curtis Calhoun - December 12, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov could be weeks away from returning to the Octagon after a hiatus dating back to UFC 310.

Michael Morales enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 322
UFC

Michael Morales hints the UFC has approached him for possible White House fight against former champion

Curtis Calhoun - December 12, 2025

Rising UFC welterweight contender Michael Morales claims he could be on his way to getting a shot on the upcoming White House card.

UFC Apex Octagon
UFC

Ex-UFC fighter arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking in whopping cocaine sting

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 12, 2025

A huge cocaine sting has led to the arrest of a former UFC athlete.

Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

UFC 324's Justin Gaethje explains why he won't accept Arman Tsarukyan's offer

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 12, 2025

Justin Gaethje will not be getting assistance from Arman Tsarukyan ahead of UFC 324.

Alexander Volkanovski at UFC press conference

Alexander Volkanovski reveals interest in fighting for second world title

Harry Kettle - December 12, 2025
Dan Hooker
Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker is ready to play spoiler role against Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 325

Harry Kettle - December 12, 2025

UFC veteran Dan Hooker is ready to play the role of spoiler in his clash with Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 325.

Melissa Croden
UFC

Melissa Croden eyes top 15 rankings spot at final UFC card of 2025

Dylan Bowker - December 11, 2025

Melissa Croden battles Luana Santos on the December 13th UFC Fight Night in what is the promotion’s final card of 2025. With Santos in the number fifteen spot in the 135-pound division, ‘Scare’ Croden could find herself in the rankings hierarchy heading into 2026. When getting her thoughts on what that would mean to her at this juncture, Croden said [via MMA Canada],

Jack Della Maddalena reacts after his loss at UFC 322
UFC

Jack Della Maddalena and "the rest of Australian MMA" will come back, per PFL title challenger

Dylan Bowker - December 11, 2025

Jack Della Maddalena losing his welterweight title to Islam Makhachev at UFC 322 would presumably make many in the Australian MMA scene feel crestfallen, but this was not reflected by a combat compatriot from the land down under vying for PFL gold later this week.

Justin Gaethje
Paddy Pimblett

Justin Gaethje shares bold prediction for UFC 324 interim title fight against Paddy Pimblett

Cole Shelton - December 11, 2025

Justin Gaethje has a surprise prediction for his UFC 324 interim title fight against Paddy Pimblett.