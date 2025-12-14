UFC Vegas 112 Results: Kevin Vallejos KO’s Giga Chikadze (Video)

By Chris Taylor - December 13, 2025
Kevin Vallejos, UFC Vegas 112, KO, Giga Chikadze, Results, UFC

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 112 results, including the featherweight co-main event between Giga Chikadze and Kevin Vallejos.

Chikadze (15-6 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-main event with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘Ninja’ most recently competed at April’s UFC Kansas City event, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to David Onama. The Georgian fighter earned his most recent victory back in August of 2023, where he defeated Alex Caceres by way of decision.

Meanwhile, Kevin Vallejos (17-1 MMA) was most previously seen in the Octagon this past August, where he picked up a unanimous decision victory over Danny Silva. Prior to that, ‘El Chino’ was coming off a first-round TKO victory over Choi Seung-Woo.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 112 co-main event begins and Giga Chikadze takes the center of the cage. Kevin Vallejos with an outside low kick for the first strike of the fight. ‘Ninja’ with a kick. He attempts another but slips. ‘El Chino’ charges forward with a combination. Giga escapes and breaks free to range. A hard low kick from Vallejos. Giga with a pair of hard body kicks. He leaps in with a flying knee attempt, but that allows Vallejos to clinch and push him up against the cage. Chikadze has a nasty cut on his left shin which is pouring blood. Kevin Vallejos continues to work from the clinch. He lands a pair of knees before Giga breaks free. The Georgian with another solid body kick. Vallejos just misses with a big straight right up the middle. Another straight right and this time it lands. A low kick from Kevin and then a hook. Giga misses with a spinning attempt. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 112 co-main event begins and Kevin Vallejos opens with a low kick. Giga Chikadze replies with a pair of kicks to the body. A low kick in return from ‘El Chino’. A big right hand lands flush for Kevin. He follows that up with a spinning backfist and Giga goes down. Some hard follow up elbows and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC Vegas 112 Results: Kevin Vallejos def. Giga Chikadze via KO (spinning back fist and elbows) at 1:29 of Round 2

Who would you like to see Vallejos fight next following his impressive stoppage victory over Chikadze this evening in Nevada?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

