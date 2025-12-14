UFC Vegas 112 Results: Manel Kape TKO’s Brandon Royval (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 112 results, including the men’s flyweight main event between Brandon Royval and Manel Kape.

Royval (17-8 MMA) will enter this evening’s headliner looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to newly crowned flyweight champion Joshua Van in a ‘FOTN’ effort this past June at UFC 317. Prior to that setback, ‘Raw Dawg’ was on a two-fight win streak that saw him score split decision wins over Tatsuro Taira and Brandon Moreno.

Meanwhile, Manel Kape (21-7 MMA) currently boasts a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring TKO victories over Bruno Gustavo da Silva and Asu Almabayev in his most recent Octagon appearances. ‘Starboy’ has gone 6-1 over his past seven fights overall.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 112 main event begins and Manel Kape comes forward quickly with a hard low kick. Brandon Royval lands an outside low kick and then circles to his left. Kape continues to press forward and lands another solid low kick. Royval answers with one of his own. ‘Raw Dawg’ paws with his jab. The fighters trade low kicks. Kape with a nice counter right. Royval with a kick to the body. Kape answers with one to Brandon’s lead leg. A nice right from Brandon Royval. He follows up with a body kick, but ‘Starboy’ catches it and throws it aside. Manel Kape swings and misses with a low kick attempt. Royval with a low kick. Kape replies with a good 1-2 and then a body shot. Brandon Royval with a pair of kicks, one to the body and one to the lead leg of his opponent. Kape charges in and lands a right hand that floors Royval. He leaps in with some ground and pound. A second big right puts Brandon out cold. WOW!

Official UFC Vegas 112 Results: Manel Kape def. Brandon Royval via TKO (punches) at 3:18 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Kape fight next following his impressive knockout victory over Royval this evening in Nevada?