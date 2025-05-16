Dana White gives discouraging update on a potential return of Conor McGregor: “I haven’t talked to him in a minute”

By Cole Shelton - May 16, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has given a discouraging update on the future of Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor, Dana White

McGregor hasn’t fought since July of July of 2021 when he suffered a broken leg in the trilogy match against Dustin Poirier. He was scheduled to return last June against Michael Chandler, but he had to pull out due to an injury, and since then, he hasn’t been booked in another fight.

However, McGregor has been hinting at his return, but White shot that down. Speaking to Adam Glyn, White said the Irishman is never fighting anytime soon.

“He’s not fighting any time soon,” White said to Glyn in an interview posted on TikTok. “I haven’t talked to him in a minute. I don’t know.”

Conor McGregor has been posting training footage of himself, so many fans were hoping he’d be fighting soon. However, it appears that won’t be the case as Dana White says he hasn’t talked to him recently about him fighting.

Dana White says there will never be another Conor McGregor

Despite not fighting in years, Conor McGregor is still arguably the biggest star in the UFC.

McGregor had not only elite fighting skills but was a great trash talker, which made him a mega star. Although he brought more eyes to the UFC, White doesn’t think there will be anyone like him again.

“There will never be another Conor McGregor,” White said. “There will be another superstar that pops up, but there will never be another Conor McGregor. There will never be another Ronda Rousey, there will never be another Chuck Liddell, ‘GSP.’ Somebody will pop up.

“They make themselves. A hundred percent. We find people who have talent and obviously if you have the personality that all those other people have that we were just talking about, that’s incredible, but I’m always just looking for the best fighters in the world and the rest is up to them.”

Conor McGregor is 22-6 as a pro and is the former featherweight and lightweight champion.

