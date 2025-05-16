Dana White gives discouraging update on a potential return of Conor McGregor: “I haven’t talked to him in a minute”

UFC CEO Dana White has given a discouraging update on the future of Conor McGregor.

McGregor hasn’t fought since July of July of 2021 when he suffered a broken leg in the trilogy match against Dustin Poirier. He was scheduled to return last June against Michael Chandler, but he had to pull out due to an injury, and since then, he hasn’t been booked in another fight.

However, McGregor has been hinting at his return, but White shot that down. Speaking to Adam Glyn, White said the Irishman is never fighting anytime soon.

“He’s not fighting any time soon,” White said to Glyn in an interview posted on TikTok. “I haven’t talked to him in a minute. I don’t know.”

Conor McGregor has been posting training footage of himself, so many fans were hoping he’d be fighting soon. However, it appears that won’t be the case as Dana White says he hasn’t talked to him recently about him fighting.