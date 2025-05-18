Michael Morales name drops top UFC welterweight, reveals special request for next fight

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 18, 2025

Michael Morales continues to grow his stock, and he’s looking towards the future following UFC Vegas 106.

Michael Morales celebration

Morales shared the Octagon with Gilbert Burns inside the UFC Apex this past Saturday. It was one-way traffic in favor of Morales, who timed the one-time title challenger on the feet. Burns took his opponent to the mat, but he failed to maintain control and he was ultimately stopped via TKO.

With Morales continuing to surge in the official UFC welterweight rankings, the rising Ecuadorian star is now focused on what’s next.

Morales Wants in on UFC Guadalajara

Michael Morales spoke to reporters following UFC Vegas 106, and he name dropped one major star in the 170-pound division. Morales admits he likely won’t get that bout next, but he is hoping to be booked for the UFC 320 card (via MMAJunkie).

“I’ve been calling out Ian Garry a lot,” Morales said. “That’s the fight I’ve been wanting, but I know that he won his last fight against Prates and continues to move up the rankings. I just simply want to take advantage of this fight that I came out healthy, recover from a few bumps, and wait to get the opportunity to fight in Guadalajara, if possible. I’ll fight anyone. I just want to train, recover well from all the hits, and if I have to fight against No. 4 or 5 or 6, I’ll do it. I will make the most of whatever opportunity God gives me.”

Morales entered his bout with Burns as the No. 12-ranked UFC welterweight. He will now enter the top 10 after defeating the previously No. 8-ranked Brazilian veteran. Whether or not Morales will get his wish to compete at UFC 320 remains to be seen, but he certainly did himself plenty of favors with his performance against Burns.

