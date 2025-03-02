UFC Vegas 103 Results: Manel Kape stops Asu Almabayev in Round 3 (Video)

By Chris Taylor - March 1, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 103 results, including the men’s flyweight main event between Manel Kape and Asu Almabayev.

Kape (20-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a third-round TKO victory over Bruno Gustavo da Silva this past December in Tampa Bay. ‘Starboy’ has gone 5-1 over his past six Octagon appearances, with his lone loss in that time coming to Muhammad Mokaev by way of decision.

Meanwhile, Asu Almabayev (21-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner sporting a seventeen fight win streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Matheus Nicolau. ‘Zulfikar’ has gone a perfect 4-0 since joining the UFC ranks in August of 2023.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 103 main event begins and Asu Almabayev opens with a body kick. Manel Kape catches it and then lands a pair of short jabs. Back to range and Almabayev lands an inside low kick. ‘Starboy’ with a quick left hand. He lands another. Asu backs off and then tries a high kick. Kape avoids and lands a low kick. Manel with another crisp left hand. He charges in with a 1-2. Asu Almabayev circles out and then lands a body kick. He throws another which partially connects. Manel Kape with a straight right that lands. He continues to press the action here. He tries another right but this time Asu avoids. A good knee from Kape. Almabayev replies with a knee. Another good combination from Manel Kape. Asu is bleeding around his left eye now. ‘Starboy’ with a big right up the middle. Almabayev with a nice spinning elbow. Kape eats that and then lands a pair of punches. Asu Almabayev with a low kick. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 103 headliner begins and Manel Kape is quickly applying pressure once again. Asu Almabayev shoots for a takedown, but ‘Starboy’ sprawls and escapes. Almabayev with a low kick and then one to the body. Kape slips some punches and then lands a left hand. Asu Almabayev with a nice high kick. He leaps in with a flying knee, but it doesn’t appear to connect. This is a much better round so far for Asu Almabayev. The flyweights trade big shots in the center. Kape appeared to land the harder shot. Almabayev with a nice body kick in reply. Manel Kape with a good left. He lands a huge knee to the body and then a follow up right hand. Asu with a good outside low kick. He rips the body of Kape with a nice hook. Manel Kape with a spinning attack and then a right hand. Asu claims he was poked in the eye. The referee steps in but then replay shows it was a legal shot and we restart. Kape comes forward with a right hand. The horn sounds to end the second frame.

The third round of the UFC Vegas 103 main event begins and Manel Kape is back on the attack right off the hop. He lands a kick and then a left to the body. A right hook misses the mark. Asu Almabayev with a low kick. Kape with a big 1-2. Asu lands a right. Kape with a left. Almabayev shoots for a takedown, but ‘Starboy’ sprawls and keeps the fight standing. Another good combination from Kape. Asu shoots for a single leg. Manel defends and lands some solid elbows as Almabayev continues to try and complete the takedown. Big shots from Kape now. He lands some heavy knees to the body. Asu Almabayev is now on the run. Manel Kape comes after him and lands another good strike. The referee decided he’s seen enough and this one is all over.

Official UFC Vegas 103 Results: Manel Kape def. Asu Almabayev via TKO in Round 3

Who would you like to see Kape fight next following his TKO victory over Almabayev this evening in Sin City? Share your thoughts in the comment sections on our social media PENN Nation!

