UFC Vegas 103 Results: ‘Kape vs. Almabayev’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 103 event, a ten-bout fight card headlined by Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev.

Kape (20-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a third-round TKO victory over Bruno Gustavo da Silva this past December in Tampa Bay. ‘Starboy’ has gone 5-1 over his past six Octagon appearances, with his lone loss in that time coming to Muhammad Mokaev by way of decision.

Meanwhile, Asu Almabayev (21-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner sporting a seventeen fight win streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Matheus Nicolau. ‘Zulfikar’ has gone a perfect 4-0 since joining the UFC ranks in August of 2023.

UFC Vegas 103 is co-headlined by a middleweight contest featuring Julian Marquez taking on Cody Brundage.

Marquez (9-5 MMA) will enter the bout with hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid. ‘The Cuban Missile Crisis’ has suffered three straight stoppage losses at the hands of Gregory Rodrigues, Marc-Andre Barriault and Zachary Reese.

Meanwhile, Cody Brundage (10-6 MMA) most recently competed in July of last year, where his bout with Abdul Razak Alhassan was ruled a no-contest due to some illegal elbows. Prior to that, the South Carolina native was coming off a submission loss to Bo Nickal at last year’s historic UFC 300 event.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 103 Main Card (7 pm EST on ESPN+)

125 lbs.: Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev –

185 lbs.: Julian Marquez vs. Cody Brundage –

155 lbs.: Nasrat Haqparast vs. Esteban Ribovics –

145 lbs.: William Gomis vs. Hyder Amil – Amil def. Gomis by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

HE REMAINS UNDEFEATED 🔥 Hyder Amil improves his professional record to 11-0!#UFCVegas103 pic.twitter.com/ooxFvZVd18 — UFC (@ufc) March 2, 2025

170 lbs.: Danny Barlow vs. Sam Patterson – Patterson def. Barlow via KO (punches) at 3:10 of Round 1

Sam Patterson records the second finish of the night! 👊🏼 #UFCVegas103 pic.twitter.com/mghA1NhqsW — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) March 2, 2025

UFC Vegas 103 Prelims (5 pm EST on ESPN+)

265 lbs.: Austen Lane vs. Mario Pinto – Pinto def. Lane via KO (punch) at 0:39 of Round 2

145 lbs.: Ricardo Ramos vs. Chepe Mariscal – Mariscal def. Ramos by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

125 lbs.: Andrea Lee vs. JJ Aldrich – Aldrich def. Lee by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

145 lbs.: Lucas Almeida vs. Danny Silva – Silva def. Almeida by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

125 lbs.: Charles Johnson vs. Ramazan Temirov – Temirov def. Johnson by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

