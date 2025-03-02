Pros react after Manel Kape TKO’s Asu Almabayev at UFC Vegas 103

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 103 event was headlined by a key men’s flyweight contest featuring Manel Kape taking on Asu Almabayev.

Kape (21-7 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a third-round TKO victory over Bruno Gustavo da Silva this past December at UFC Tampa Bay. ‘Starboy’ had gone 5-1 over his previous six Octagon appearances, with his lone loss in that stretch coming to Muhammad Mokaev by way of decision.

Meanwhile, Asu Almabayev (21-3 MMA) entered tonight’s headliner sporting a seventeen fight win streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Matheus Nicolau. ‘Zulfikar’ had gone a perfect 4-0 in the UFC ahead of this evening’s contest.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 103 main event proved to be a coming out party for Manel Kape. ‘Starboy’ was able to use his speed and movement to overwhelm Asu Almabayev early and often in the evening’s headliner. After busting his opponent open with punches, Kape was able to score a TKO finish following a barrage of strikes midway through the third round. With the win, Kape is now primed for a title fight or number one contender’s bout next.

Official UFC Vegas 103 Results: Manel Kape def. Asu Almabayev via TKO in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Kape vs. Almabayev’ below:

ESPN better get that mute button ready — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 2, 2025

Kape finding his range and fighting beautifully so far! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 2, 2025

10-9 Kape after R1. Clean work from him thus far. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 2, 2025

Kape’s speed is blinding for Almabayev. #UFCVegas103 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 2, 2025

20-18 Kape. Almabayev's circling has made it more difficult for him to connect, but can he do that for three more rounds and if so, what's his path to victory? — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 2, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Manel Kape defeating Asu Almabayev at UFC Vegas 103:

Good stoppage by Beltran after Almabayev turned his back to Kape. Need to defend yourself at all times. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 2, 2025

Give that man a title shot — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 2, 2025

Manel Kape fights for the belt next!! Great performance! #UFCVegas103 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 2, 2025

Eye pokes are the greatest threat to the growth of this sport (unbiased) #UFCVegas103 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 2, 2025

Kape is deserving of a title fight! Looked amazing and in total control tonight — Aiemann Zahabi (@Aiemannzahabi) March 2, 2025

What a performance! Congrats Manel #ufcvegas103 — 朝倉 海 Kai Asakura (@kai_1031_) March 2, 2025

There’s only one best flyweight in the world 😉 — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) March 2, 2025

What if they just made the eye pokes legal? — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) March 2, 2025

