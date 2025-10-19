UFC Vancouver Bonus Report: Charles Jourdain one of four fighters to take home $50k

By Chris Taylor - October 18, 2025
Charles Jourdain, UFC Vancouver, Bonus, UFC

The Octagon returned to Canada for tonight’s UFC Vancouver event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

The event was headlined by a high stake’s middleweight matchup featuring Reinier de Ridder taking on Brendan Allen. The bout proved to be a coming out party for the betting underdog in Allen. After enduring a brutal opening round, which saw De Ridder smother him and throw out multiple submission attempts, ‘All In’ proceeded to come back with a vengeance in round two. The American was able to take top position after scoring a sweep and proceeded to batter ‘RDR’ with some heavy ground and pound. That trend continued in both rounds three and four and left de Ridder barely able to make it back to his stool after 20 minutes of action. After seeing their fighter’s condition, the corner of ‘RDR’ opted to throw in the towel and let their man see another day.

UFC Vancouver was co-headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight contest featuring Kevin Holland taking on hometown favorite Mike Malott. The fight did not result in the fan-friendly fight most were hoping to see. After landing a knockdown in the midway point of the opening round, Holland endured a pair of low blow fouls that seemingly turned the tide in the fight. After nearly not coming out for round two, Holland opted to continue only to be outpoint and smothered by Mike Malott throughout rounds two and three. It was a big win for Malott, but a victory that will surely go down as being controversial due to the unpenalized fouls.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

UFC Vancouver, Results, Reinier de Ridder, Brendan Allen, UFC

Fight of the night: Lightweight fighters Drew Dober and Kyle Prepolec each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war in tonight’s UFC Vancouver featured prelim. Dober ultimately won the contest by way of TKO, this after initially hurting the Canadian with a low blow.

Performance of the night: Charles Jourdain earned an extra $50k for his first-round submission victory over Davey Grant. ‘Air’ used a flying knee to setup the fight-ending guillotine choke (see that here).

Performance of the night: Aori Qileng pocketed an extra $50k for his 21-second stoppage win over Cody Gibson (see that here).

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vancouver event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Charles Jourdain UFC UFC Vancouver

Related

Brendan Allen, Reinier de Ridder, UFC Vancouver, Pros react, UFC

Pros react after Brendan Allen stops Reinier de Ridder at UFC Vancouver

Chris Taylor - October 18, 2025
Brendan Allen
Reinier de Ridder

UFC Vancouver Results: Brendan Allen TKO's Reinier de Ridder (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 18, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vancouver results, including the middleweight main event between Reinier de Ridder and Brendan Allen.

Kevin Holland, UFC
Mike Malott

Pros react after Mike Malott defeats Kevin Holland at UFC Vancouver

Chris Taylor - October 18, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vancouver event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight matchup between Kevin Holland and Mike Malott.

Mike Malott, UFC 289, UFC, Results
Mike Malott

UFC Vancouver Results: Mike Malott defeats Kevin Holland (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 18, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vancouver results, including the welterweight co-main event between Kevin Holland and Mike Malott.

Aiemann Zahabi, Marlon Vera, UFC Vancouver, Results, UFC
Marlon Vera

UFC Vancouver Results: Aiemann Zahabi defeats Marlon Vera (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 18, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vancouver results, including the men’s bantamweight bout between Marlon Vera and Aiemann Zahabi.

Manon Fiorot, Jasmine Jasudavicius, UFC Vancouver, Results, UFC

UFC Vancouver Results: Manon Fiorot stops Jasmine Jasudavicius (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 18, 2025
UFC Vancouver, Results, Reinier de Ridder, Brendan Allen, UFC
Kevin Holland

UFC Vancouver: 'De Ridder vs. Allen' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - October 18, 2025

The Octagon returns to Canada for tonight’s UFC Vancouver event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Reinier de Ridder vs. Brendan Allen.

Khamzat Chimaev UFC 319 win
UFC

How important Khamzat Chimaev's title win was to Chechen Oktagon MMA star: "We played with bullets when we were children"

Dylan Bowker - October 18, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev stands tall on the proverbial mountain of UFC’s middleweight class and hugely inspires upcoming fighters who came from the literal mountains of Chechnya. The Chechen MMA fighter in this context is Tamerlan Dulatov who will test skill with Henrique Melo at OKTAGON 78: Eckerlin vs. Trušček on October 18th.

Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett face off inside the Octagon at UFC 317
Videos

Ilia Topuria's next UFC lightweight opponent teased by longtime rival in cryptic post

Curtis Calhoun - October 17, 2025

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria’s first title defense could come against a longtime rival after a social media post went viral.

Jalin Turner walks to the Octagon for his fight at UFC 313
UFC

Jalin Turner announces return to MMA just months after UFC 313 retirement: 'Waiting on the call'

Curtis Calhoun - October 17, 2025

Former UFC star Jalin Turner has ended his retirement and is targeting a return to the Octagon in 2026.