UFC Vancouver Bonus Report: Charles Jourdain one of four fighters to take home $50k

The Octagon returned to Canada for tonight’s UFC Vancouver event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

The event was headlined by a high stake’s middleweight matchup featuring Reinier de Ridder taking on Brendan Allen. The bout proved to be a coming out party for the betting underdog in Allen. After enduring a brutal opening round, which saw De Ridder smother him and throw out multiple submission attempts, ‘All In’ proceeded to come back with a vengeance in round two. The American was able to take top position after scoring a sweep and proceeded to batter ‘RDR’ with some heavy ground and pound. That trend continued in both rounds three and four and left de Ridder barely able to make it back to his stool after 20 minutes of action. After seeing their fighter’s condition, the corner of ‘RDR’ opted to throw in the towel and let their man see another day.

UFC Vancouver was co-headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight contest featuring Kevin Holland taking on hometown favorite Mike Malott. The fight did not result in the fan-friendly fight most were hoping to see. After landing a knockdown in the midway point of the opening round, Holland endured a pair of low blow fouls that seemingly turned the tide in the fight. After nearly not coming out for round two, Holland opted to continue only to be outpoint and smothered by Mike Malott throughout rounds two and three. It was a big win for Malott, but a victory that will surely go down as being controversial due to the unpenalized fouls.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Lightweight fighters Drew Dober and Kyle Prepolec each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war in tonight’s UFC Vancouver featured prelim. Dober ultimately won the contest by way of TKO, this after initially hurting the Canadian with a low blow.

Performance of the night: Charles Jourdain earned an extra $50k for his first-round submission victory over Davey Grant. ‘Air’ used a flying knee to setup the fight-ending guillotine choke (see that here).

Performance of the night: Aori Qileng pocketed an extra $50k for his 21-second stoppage win over Cody Gibson (see that here).

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vancouver event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!