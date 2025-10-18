UFC Vancouver: ‘De Ridder vs. Allen’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - October 18, 2025
The Octagon returns to Canada for tonight’s UFC Vancouver event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Reinier de Ridder vs. Brendan Allen.

De Ridder (21-2 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, with his four most recent victories coming inside of the Octagon. In his most previous appearance, ‘RDR’ scored a split decision win over former division champion Robert Whittaker.

Meanwhile, Brendan Allen (25-7 MMA) most recently competed at July’s UFC 318 event, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over longtime rival Marvin Vettori. That win was preceded by back-to-back decision losses to opponents Anthony Hernandez and Nassourdine Imavov.

UFC Vancouver is co-headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight matchup between Kevin Holland and Mike Malott.

Holland (28-14 MMA) will be competing for the fifth time this calendar year when he makes the walk to the Octagon this evening. ‘Trailblazer’ most previously competed at July’s UFC 318 event, where he suffered a decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez. Prior to that setback, Holland was coming off a submission victory over Vicente Luque.

Meanwhile, Mike Malott (12-2-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-headliner sporting a two-fight winning streak, his most recent victory coming by way of knockout over Charles Radtke at May’s UFC 315 event in Montreal. ‘Proper’ has gone 5-1 since joining the UFC ranks in April of 2022.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC Vancouver main card lineup is a men’s bantamweight matchup featuring Marlon Vera taking on Aiemann Zahabi.

Vera (23-10-1 MMA) will enter the contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The former UFC title challenger is coming off back-to-back decision setbacks to Deiveson Figueiredo and Sean O’Malley respectively. ‘Chito’s’ last win came in August of 2023, where he defeated Pedro Munhoz by way of decision.

Meanwhile, Aiemann Zahabi (13-2 MMA) currently boasts a six-fight winning streak, his most recent triumph coming over MMA legend Jose Aldo at May’s UFC 315 event in Montreal. The Tristar gym product has not tasted defeat since May of 2019.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vancouver Main Card (7pm EST on ESPN+)

185 lbs.: Reinier de Ridder vs. Brendan Allen –

170 lbs.: Kevin Holland vs. Mike Malott –

135 lbs.: Marlon Vera vs. Aiemann Zahabi –

125 lbs.: Manon Fiorot vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius – Fiorot def. Jasudavicius via TKO (punches) at 1:14 of Round 1

135 lbs.: Charles Jourdain vs. Davey Grant – Jourdain def. Grant via submission (guillotine choke) at 3:05 of Round 1

155 lbs.: Kyle Nelson vs. Matt Frevola – Nelson def. Frevola by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

UFC Vancouver Prelims (4pm EST on ESPN+)

155 lbs.: Kyle Prepolec vs. Drew Dober – Dober def. Prepolec via TKO (punches) at 1:16 of Round 3

135 lbs.: Cody Gibson vs. Aori Qileng – Qileng def. Gibson via TKO (punches) at 0:22 of Round 1

125 lbs.: Bruno Silva vs. Hyun Sung Park – Silva def. Park via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:15 of Round 3

185 lbs.: Danny Barlow vs. Djorden Santos — Santos def. Barlow by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

115 lbs.: Stephanie Luciano vs. Ravena Oliveira — Luciano def. Oliveira via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:50 of Round 3

185 lbs.: Azamat Bekoev vs. Yousri Belgaroui — Belgaroui def. Bekoev via TKO (punches) at 0:55 of Round 3

135 lbs.: Melissa Croden vs. Tainara Lisboa — Croden def. Lisboa via TKO (ground and pound) at 4:32 of Round 1

Who are you picking to win tonight’s middleweight main event between Reinier de Ridder and Brendan Allen?

 

