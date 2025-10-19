Pros react after Mike Malott defeats Kevin Holland at UFC Vancouver

Tonight’s UFC Vancouver event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight matchup between Kevin Holland and Mike Malott.

Holland (28-15 MMA) was competing for the fifth time this calendar year by making the walk to the Octagon this evening. ‘Trailblazer’ had most previously competed back at July’s UFC 318 event, where he suffered a decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez. Prior to that setback, Holland was of course coming off a submission victory over Vicente Luque.

Meanwhile, Mike Malott (13-2-1 MMA) had entered tonight’s co-headliner sporting a two-fight winning streak, his most previous victory coming by way of knockout over Charles Radtke at May’s UFC 315 event in Montreal. ‘Proper’ was looking to improve to 6-1 inside of the Octagon this evening.

Tonight’s UFC Vancouver co-main event did not result in the fan-friendly fight most were hoping to see. After landing a knockdown in the midway point of the opening round, Kevin Holland endured a pair of low blow fouls that seemingly turned the tide in the fight. After nearly not coming out for round two, Holland opted to continue only to be outpoint and smothered by Mike Malott throughout rounds two and three. It was a big win for Malott, but a victory that will surely go down as being controversial due to the unpenalized fouls.

Official UFC Vancouver Results: Mike Malott def. Kevin Holland by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Holland vs. Malott’ below:

Dan getting booed 😂 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 19, 2025

Dan Miragliotta says he felt the shot was intentional but the commission reps checking the replay felt it was not No point taken #UFCVancouver — Nolan King (@mma_kings) October 19, 2025

What is going on tonight?! #UFCVancouver — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 19, 2025

Drew Dober shot point loss. Kev kicked twice in less than 90 seconds and nothing!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) October 19, 2025

Whatever the outcome. Those low blows really changed how this fight was going to play out. #UFCVancouver — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 19, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Mike Malott defeating Kevin Holland at UFC Vancouver:

New Kevin Holland memes incoming. #UFCVancouver — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 19, 2025

Malott should earn the decision here. Solid performance against a tricky Holland — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 19, 2025

Who would you like to see Malott fight next following his decision victory over Holland this evening in British Columbia?