Pros react after Mike Malott defeats Kevin Holland at UFC Vancouver

By Chris Taylor - October 18, 2025
Kevin Holland, UFC

Tonight’s UFC Vancouver event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight matchup between Kevin Holland and Mike Malott.

Holland (28-15 MMA) was competing for the fifth time this calendar year by making the walk to the Octagon this evening. ‘Trailblazer’ had most previously competed back at July’s UFC 318 event, where he suffered a decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez. Prior to that setback, Holland was of course coming off a submission victory over Vicente Luque.

Meanwhile, Mike Malott (13-2-1 MMA) had entered tonight’s co-headliner sporting a two-fight winning streak, his most previous victory coming by way of knockout over Charles Radtke at May’s UFC 315 event in Montreal. ‘Proper’ was looking to improve to 6-1 inside of the Octagon this evening.

Tonight’s UFC Vancouver co-main event did not result in the fan-friendly fight most were hoping to see. After landing a knockdown in the midway point of the opening round, Kevin Holland endured a pair of low blow fouls that seemingly turned the tide in the fight. After nearly not coming out for round two, Holland opted to continue only to be outpoint and smothered by Mike Malott throughout rounds two and three. It was a big win for Malott, but a victory that will surely go down as being controversial due to the unpenalized fouls.

Official UFC Vancouver Results: Mike Malott def. Kevin Holland by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Holland vs. Malott’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Mike Malott defeating Kevin Holland at UFC Vancouver:

Who would you like to see Malott fight next following his decision victory over Holland this evening in British Columbia?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Kevin Holland Mike Malott UFC UFC Vancouver

Related

Mike Malott, UFC 289, UFC, Results

UFC Vancouver Results: Mike Malott defeats Kevin Holland (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 18, 2025
Aiemann Zahabi, Marlon Vera, UFC Vancouver, Results, UFC
Marlon Vera

UFC Vancouver Results: Aiemann Zahabi defeats Marlon Vera (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 18, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vancouver results, including the men’s bantamweight bout between Marlon Vera and Aiemann Zahabi.

Manon Fiorot, Jasmine Jasudavicius, UFC Vancouver, Results, UFC
Manon Fiorot

UFC Vancouver Results: Manon Fiorot stops Jasmine Jasudavicius (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 18, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vancouver main card lineup features a key women’s flyweight bout between Manon Fiorot and Jasmine Jasudavicius.

UFC Vancouver, Results, Reinier de Ridder, Brendan Allen, UFC
Kevin Holland

UFC Vancouver: 'De Ridder vs. Allen' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - October 18, 2025

The Octagon returns to Canada for tonight’s UFC Vancouver event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Reinier de Ridder vs. Brendan Allen.

Khamzat Chimaev UFC 319 win
UFC

How important Khamzat Chimaev's title win was to Chechen Oktagon MMA star: "We played with bullets when we were children"

Dylan Bowker - October 18, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev stands tall on the proverbial mountain of UFC’s middleweight class and hugely inspires upcoming fighters who came from the literal mountains of Chechnya. The Chechen MMA fighter in this context is Tamerlan Dulatov who will test skill with Henrique Melo at OKTAGON 78: Eckerlin vs. Trušček on October 18th.

Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett face off inside the Octagon at UFC 317

Ilia Topuria's next UFC lightweight opponent teased by longtime rival in cryptic post

Curtis Calhoun - October 17, 2025
Jalin Turner walks to the Octagon for his fight at UFC 313
UFC

Jalin Turner announces return to MMA just months after UFC 313 retirement: 'Waiting on the call'

Curtis Calhoun - October 17, 2025

Former UFC star Jalin Turner has ended his retirement and is targeting a return to the Octagon in 2026.

Daniel Cormier commentates at a Dana White's Contender Series event, opposite Merab Dvalishvili grappling Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320
Merab Dvalishvili

Daniel Cormier calls for significant scoring changes after Merab Dvalishvili's UFC 320 win

Curtis Calhoun - October 17, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier is fed up with the current judging criteria after watching Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320.

Ilia Topuria speaks during the UFC 317 press conference, opposite Merab Dvalishvili celebrating after UFC 320
Merab Dvalishvili

Ilia Topuria persuades Merab Dvalishvili to move up to 145 lbs for clash with legendary rival

Curtis Calhoun - October 17, 2025

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria wants fellow Georgian Merab Dvalishvili to take on his former featherweight rival in pursuit of a second UFC title.

Stipe Miocic
UFC

Melissa Croden: "My big goal is to become female Stipe [Miocic]"

Dylan Bowker - October 17, 2025

Melissa Croden eyes a path similar to the one taken by Stipe Miocic as she enters the cage for her UFC debut. This will take place on Saturday at UFC Vancouver as the Canadian combatant takes on Tainara Lisboa. Prior to UFC Vancouver on October 18th, Croden appeared on MMA Canada to cover several key subjects ahead of this massive moment.