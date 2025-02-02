UFC Saudi Arabia Bonus Report: Nassourdine Imavov one of four fighters to take home $50k

By Chris Taylor - February 1, 2025

The Octagon returned to Riyadh for today’s UFC Saudi Arabia event, an 11-bout fight card headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Vegas 85, Results, UFC

The highly anticipated middleweight main event resulted in a second-round TKO victory for ‘The Sniper’. After a back-and-forth opening round, Imavov was able to drop Adesanya with a big uppercut in the early stages of the second round. Nassourdine immediately pounced on Izzy with ground and pound, which forced the referee to step in and wave off the contest.

UFC Saudi Arabia was co-headlined by a middleweight bout between Michael Page and Shara Magomedov. The contest proved to be a return to glory for ‘Venum’, who outclassed ‘Shara Bullet’ in the striking department to hand him his first career loss by way of unanimous decision.

Following the conclusion of today’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

UFC Saudi Arabia, Adesanya, Imavov, Results, UFC

Performance of the night: Nassourdine Imavov earned an extra $50k for his second-round TKO victory over Israel Adesanya in today’s UFC Saudi Arabia main event (see that here).

Performance of the night: Bogdan Grad pocketed an extra $50k for his second-round TKO victory over Lucas Alexander.

Performance of the night: Terrance McKinny earned an extra $50k for his first-round destruction of Damir Hadzovic (see that here).

Performance of the night: Shamil Gaziev pocketed an extra $50k for his knockout victory over Thomas Petersen.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of today’s UFC Saudi Arabia event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Nassourdine Imavov UFC UFC Saudi Arabia

Related

Bryce Mitchell UFC 296

Bryce Mitchell issues apology after controversial comments supporting Adolf Hitler

Chris Taylor - February 1, 2025
Israel Adesanya, Nassourdine Imavov
UFC

Israel Adesanya issues statement following TKO loss to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia

Chris Taylor - February 1, 2025

Israel Adesanya has issued a statement after suffering his third consecutive loss at the hands of Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Michael Page
Sharabutdin Magomedov

Pros react after Michael Page hands Shara Magomedov his first loss at UFC Saudi Arabia

Chris Taylor - February 1, 2025

Today’s UFC Saudi Arabia event was co-headlined by a middleweight bout between Michael Page and Shara Magomedov.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Saudi Arabia, Israel Adesanya, Pros react, UFC
Nassourdine Imavov

Pros react after Nassourdine Imavov stops Israel Adesanya at UFC Saudi Arabia

Chris Taylor - February 1, 2025

Today’s UFC Saudi Arabia event was headlined by a middleweight contest featuring Nassourdine Imavov taking on Israel Adesanya.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Saudi Arabia, Israel Adesanya, Results, UFC
Nassourdine Imavov

UFC Saudi Arabia Results: Nassourdine Imavov def. Israel Adesanya (Video)

Chris Taylor - February 1, 2025

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Saudi Arabia results, including the main event between Israel Adesanya and Nassourdine Imavov.

UFC Saudi Arabia, Adesanya, Imavov, Results, UFC

UFC Saudi Arabia: 'Adesanya vs. Imavov' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - February 1, 2025
Kevin Holland
Kevin Holland

REPORT | Kevin Holland set for welterweight return at UFC London against Gunnar Nelson

Josh Evanoff - January 31, 2025

Kevin Holland will reportedly meet Gunnar Nelson at UFC London in March.

UFC

Chael Sonnen reveals Global Fight League attempted to get him out of retirement: "I'm not fighting again"

Josh Evanoff - January 31, 2025

The newly founded Global Fight League reportedly wanted to sign UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen.

Jon Jones and Dana White, UFC
Jon Jones

Dana White admits the UFC could move on from Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall: "If we don't get the fight done..."

Josh Evanoff - January 31, 2025

UFC President Dana White has offered an update on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall.

Doo Ho Choi, Bryce Mitchell
Doo Ho Choi

Doo Ho Choi calls out Bryce Mitchell following Adolf Hitler remarks: "I'll give him a good history lesson in the octagon"

Josh Evanoff - January 31, 2025

UFC featherweight contender Doo Ho Choi wants to teach Bryce Mitchell a history lesson.