UFC Saudi Arabia Bonus Report: Nassourdine Imavov one of four fighters to take home $50k

The Octagon returned to Riyadh for today’s UFC Saudi Arabia event, an 11-bout fight card headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov.

The highly anticipated middleweight main event resulted in a second-round TKO victory for ‘The Sniper’. After a back-and-forth opening round, Imavov was able to drop Adesanya with a big uppercut in the early stages of the second round. Nassourdine immediately pounced on Izzy with ground and pound, which forced the referee to step in and wave off the contest.

UFC Saudi Arabia was co-headlined by a middleweight bout between Michael Page and Shara Magomedov. The contest proved to be a return to glory for ‘Venum’, who outclassed ‘Shara Bullet’ in the striking department to hand him his first career loss by way of unanimous decision.

Following the conclusion of today’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance of the night: Nassourdine Imavov earned an extra $50k for his second-round TKO victory over Israel Adesanya in today’s UFC Saudi Arabia main event (see that here).

Performance of the night: Bogdan Grad pocketed an extra $50k for his second-round TKO victory over Lucas Alexander.

Performance of the night: Terrance McKinny earned an extra $50k for his first-round destruction of Damir Hadzovic (see that here).

Performance of the night: Shamil Gaziev pocketed an extra $50k for his knockout victory over Thomas Petersen.

