UFC Qatar: ‘Tsarukyan vs. Hooker’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - November 21, 2025
UFC Qatar, Results, Arman Tsarukyan, Dan Hooker, Belal Muhammad, Ian Machado Garry, UFC

The Octagon heads to Doha for today’s UFC Qatar event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker.

Tsarukyan (22-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a split decision victory over former division champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 300 in April of 2024. ‘Ahalkalakets’ currently boasts a four-fight winning streak and has gone 9-2 since joining the UFC ranks in April of 2019.

Meanwhile, Dan Hooker (24-12 MMA) was most previously seen in action at August’s UFC 305 event, where he scored a ‘fight of the night’ victory over Mateusz Gamrot. ‘The Hangman’ has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances but enters today’s showdown sporting a three-fight winning streak.

UFC Qatar is co-headlined by a key welterweight matchup featuring former champion Belal Muhammad taking on perennial contender Ian Machado Garry.

Belal Muhammad, Ian Machado Garry

Muhammad (24-4 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since losing the promotion’s welterweight title to now former champion Jack Della Maddalena at May’s UFC 315 event in Montreal. Prior to that setback, ‘Remember the Name’ had won six fights in a row, a stretch which included victories over Leon Edwards and Gilbert Burns.

Meanwhile, Ian Machado Garry (16-1 MMA) was last seen in the Octagon this past April, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over surging division contender Carlos Prates. Prior to that triumph, ‘The Future’ was coming off his first career loss at the hands of Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Also featured on today’s UFC Qatar main card lineup is a highly anticipated light heavyweight bout between Volkan Oezdemir and Alonzo Menifield.

Oezdemir (20-8 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Carlos Ulberg in his most recent Octagon appearance last November in Macau, China. Prior to that setback, ‘No Time’ had reeled off two straight stoppage wins, finishing Johnny Walker and Bogdan Guskov respectively.

Meanwhile, Alonzo Menifield (17-5-1 MMA) is currently riding a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Oumar Sy at June’s UFC Atlanta event. ‘Atomic’ has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall, this while suffering knockout losses to Carlos Ulberg and Azamat Murzakanov.

Get all of today’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Qatar Main Card (1pm EST on ESPN+)

155 lbs: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker –

170 lbs: Belal Muhammad vs. Ian Machado Garry –

205 lbs: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Alonzo Menifield –

170 lbs: Jack Hermansson vs. Myktybek Orolbai –

265 lbs: Shamil Gaziev vs. Waldo Cortes Acosta –

125 lbs.: Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Tagir Ulanbekov –

UFC Qatar Prelims (10am EST on ESPN+)

145 lbs: Luke Riley vs. Bogdan Grad –

179 lbs: Saygid Izagakhmaev vs. Nicolas Dalby –

125 lbs: Alex Perez vs. Asu Almabayev –

205 lbs: Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Raffael Cerqueira –

135 lbs: Bekzat Almakhan vs. Aleksandre Topuria –

185 lbs: Ryan Loder vs. Ismail Naurdiev –

155 lbs: Shaqueme Rock vs. Nurullo Aliev –

265 lbs: Marek Bujło vs. Denzel Freeman –

Who are you picking to win today’s main event between Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker?

