Jack Della Maddalena’s coach shoots down injury rumors after UFC 322 loss: ‘There are no excuses here’

By Cole Shelton - November 20, 2025
Jack Della Maddalena enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 322

Ben Vickers, the head coach of Jack Della Maddalena, shot down any injury rumors after UFC 322.

Della Maddalena suffered a lopsided decision loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 322 to lose his welterweight title. Makhachev was able to take Della Maddalena down at will to get the win.

During the fight, Della Maddalena looked to be in pain multiple times, but Vickers is shooting down any injury rumors.

“When you commit to having a fight, it doesn’t matter what the f**k is wrong with you, if anything was,” Vickers said to Submission Radio on Thursday. “We’re not going to confirm or deny anything. When we decided to step in the cage, we believed Jack could win that fight. That’s all I’m going to say. There are no excuses here. We didn’t do enough on the day to get the job done, and that is it.”

Following the loss, Jack Della Maddalena issued a statement saying he will move forward and learn from the result.

Jack Della Maddalena’s coach reveals game plan for Islam Makhachev

At UFC 322, Makhachev was able to use his wrestling to dominate Della Maddalena. But when they were on their feet, Makhachev was able to land heavy calf kicks, which hindered the champ.

Ben Vickers admitted that the plan was to be further away at range, but Makhachev did a good job implementing his game plan.

“The game plan was to be further away than that range, probably, and then switching stances a lot,” Vickers added. “I think when the lead leg gets compromised early, it kind of like hurt the game plan a little bit in terms of stance switching and stuff like that. I commend them on their game planning against us. They clearly studied a lot of tape. They had an answer for the head-hands defense with the head kicks and stuff like that.”

With the loss at UFC 322, Jack Della Maddalena fell to 18-3 as a pro and is now 8-1 in the UFC.

Jack Della Maddalena UFC

Francis Ngannou and Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman doesn't believe Dana White's story about Francis Ngannou altercation

Harry Kettle - November 21, 2025
Alex Pereira, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Jones explains why he's interested in fighting UFC champion Alex Pereira

Harry Kettle - November 21, 2025

UFC veteran Jon Jones has explained why he has been interested in taking on UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Conor McGregor, UFC, MMA, Ireland
UFC

Conor McGregor's custom fight shorts revealed and quickly taken down from UFC store

Harry Kettle - November 21, 2025

UFC star Conor McGregor’s custom fight shorts were uploaded for sale by the promotion before quickly being removed last night.

Jon Jones appears at the UFC 309 press conference, opposite Tom Aspinall after an eye poke suffered at UFC 321
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones accuses Tom Aspinall of exaggerating UFC 321 eye injuries as bad blood intensifies

Curtis Calhoun - November 20, 2025

Former UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has serious questions about the severity of Tom Aspinall’s injuries suffered at UFC 321.

Dan Hooker, Mateusz Gamrot, UFC 305, Bonus, UFC
UFC

Dan Hooker shares prediction for potential 'wild fight' against Ilia Topuria

Cole Shelton - November 20, 2025

Dan Hooker knows fans will want to see a fight between him and Ilia Topuria.

Ethyn Ewing celebrates after Round 3 of his fight at UFC 322

UFC 322 star Ethyn Ewing returns to heroes' welcome at contruction job just days after shocking short-notice win

Curtis Calhoun - November 20, 2025
Khabib Nurmagomedov celebrates after Islam Makhachev's win at UFC 322, opposite Pavel Durov
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov invites Telegram CEO Pavel Durov to train with team, Durov responds

Curtis Calhoun - November 20, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov wants Pavel Durov to become the latest tech giant to train in Mixed Martial Arts.

Michael Morales and Carlos Prates UFC 322
Carlos Prates

Michael Morales and Carlos Prates get huge praise from Belal Muhammad following UFC 322

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 20, 2025

Belal Muhammad was paying attention to the UFC 322 card, and he has big praise for Michael Morales and Carlos Prates.

Shavkat Rakhmonov UFC victory
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Shavkat Rakhmonov shoved down UFC welterweight ladder upon return, says ex-champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 20, 2025

A former UFC Welterweight Champion thinks Shavkat Rakhmonov will have to build his way back up the 170-pound ladder.

Leon Edwards after UFC 322 loss
Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad thinks Leon Edwards still has juice despite UFC 322 loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 20, 2025

Leon Edwards has been struggling inside the Octagon, but even after his UFC 322 defeat to Carlos Prates, Belal Muhammad feels his former rival should press on.