WATCH: Israel Adesanya's shocked live reaction to Leon Edwards's KO loss at UFC 322

By Curtis Calhoun - November 17, 2025
Israel Adesanya speaks with a reporter at UFC Saudi Arabia, opposite Carlos Prates KOing Leon Edwards at UFC 322

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was devastated watching Leon Edwards’s third-straight loss at UFC 322.

UFC 322 wrapped up last Saturday night in New York City as a new welterweight titleholder was crowned in the main event. Islam Makhachev dominated Jack Della Maddalena to win a second divisional belt, just months after vacating the lightweight title.

But the UFC 322 main event wasn’t the only important fight on the card for the UFC’s welterweight division. Carlos Prates and Michael Morales earned wild knockouts, and both made serious cases to get the next title shot over Kamaru Usman.

Prates became the first fighter to knock out Leon Edwards in his legendary MMA career, overcoming a slow start to flatten Edwards with one punch in the second round. Edwards suffered his third consecutive defeat at UFC 322.

Former UFC champion Israel Adesanya was watching all the action play out at UFC 322 from afar and was particularly shocked watching Prates hand Edwards his first taste of unconsciousness in the Octagon.

Israel Adesanya’s jaw drops watching former training partner Carlos Prates’s KO win

Watch Adesanya’s live reaction in the timestamped clip below.

Adesanya was knocked out for the first time in his MMA career by Alex Pereira at UFC 281. He went on to get revenge against Pereira at UFC 287, in his first victory over his MMA/kickboxing rival.

Edwards hopes to bounce back similarly after UFC 322. Before the knockout defeat to Prates, Edwards lost consecutive fights to Belal Muhammad and Sean Brady.

Edwards’ recent skid comes at an active time in the UFC welterweight division. The division’s Top 10 is full of worthy title contenders, including UFC 322 winner Michael Morales.

Edwards will have to right the ship quickly to get back into the welterweight title mix after his third-straight defeat. In the meantime, new blood has taken over the 170 lb division after Makhachev’s title victory.

Israel Adesanya Leon Edwards UFC Videos

