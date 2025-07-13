UFC Nashville Bonus Report: Morgan Charriere one of four fighters to take home $50k

By Chris Taylor - July 12, 2025

The Octagon returned to Tennessee for tonight’s UFC Nashville fight card, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

This evening’s event was headlined by a highly anticipated heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Tallison Teixeira. The bout did not last long and resulted in one of the more bizarre finishes in recent memory. After alleging that he had been poked in the eye to the referee, Derrick Lewis quickly turned and proceeded to drop Tallison Teixeira with a big punch. ‘The Black Beast’ quickly followed up with some ground and pound, but Teixeira still managed to scramble back up to his feet. After landing another pair of shots, the referee inexplicably stepped in and called a stop to the contest.

UFC Nashville was co-headlined by a welterweight bout featuring former title challenger Stephen Thompson taking on Gabriel Bonfim. The contest proved to be a closely contested scrap. Gabriel Bonfim was able to drop Stephen Thompson in the second round, but ‘Wonderboy’ battled back and rocked his counterpart with a big head kick in the final seconds of the that same round. After a back and forth third and final frame, Bonfim was awarded the split decision victory. A ruling that did not sit well with everyone (see more on that here).

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Featherweight fighters Morgan Charriere and Nate Landwehr each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC Nashville main card card. Charriere ultimately won the contest via TKO in Round 3 (see that here).

Performance of the night: Valter Walker earned an extra $50k for his first-round submission victory over Kennedy Nzechukwu (see that here).

Performance of the night: Fatima Kline pocketed an extra $50k for her third-round TKO victory over Melissa Martinez (see that here).

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Nashville event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

