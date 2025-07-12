UFC Nashville: ‘Lewis vs. Teixeira’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - July 12, 2025

The Octagon returns to Tennessee for tonight’s UFC Nashville event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira.

Lewis (28-12 MMA) will be competing for the first time since scoring a third-round TKO victory over Rodrigo Nascimento fourteen months ago in St. Louis. ‘The Black Beast’ has gone 2-3 over his past five Octagon appearances, suffering losses to Sergei Pavlovich, Serghei Spivac and Jailton Almeida during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Tallison Teixeira (8-0 MMA) currently boasts an undefeated professional record. ‘Xicao’ most recently competed at February’s UFC 312 event, where he scored a first-round TKO victory over Justin Tafa in his promotional debut.

UFC Nashville is co-headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight bout between Stephen Thompson and Gabriel Bonfim.

Stephen Thompson

Thompson (17-8-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The former welterweight title challenger most recently competed at UFC 307 in October of last year, where he suffered a third-round knockout loss at the hands of Joaquin Buckley. ‘Wonderboy’ has gone just 1-4 over his past five Octagon appearances, with his lone win in that time coming against Kevin Holland.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Bonfim (17-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a second-round submission victory over Khaos Williams this past February in Las Vegas. The 27-year-old has gone 4-1 over his past five fights, with his lone loss in that time coming against Nicholas Dalby.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC Nashville main card lineup is a featherweight bout between Calvin Kattar and Steve Garcia.

Kattar (23-9 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a four-fight losing skid. ‘The Boston Finisher’ has suffered setbacks to Josh Emmett, Arnold Allen, Aljamain Sterling and Youssef Zalal in his most recent Octagon appearances. Calvin’s last win came back in January of 2022, when he scored a unanimous decision victory over Giga Chikadze.

Meanwhile, Steve Garcia (17-5 MMA) currently boasts a five-fight winning streak, his latest victory coming over Kyle Nelson this past September by way of TKO. ‘The Mean Machine’ has gone 6-2 since joining the promotion in February of 2020.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights listed below (refresh for updates):

UFC Nashville Main Card (9pm EST on ESPN+)

265 lbs.: Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira –

170 lbs.: Stephen Thompson vs. Gabriel Bonfim –

145 lbs.: Calvin Kattar vs. Steve Garcia –

145 lbs.: Nate Landwehr vs. Morgan Charriere – Charriere def. Landwehr via TKO (punches) at 0:27 of Round 3

265 lbs.: Vitor Petrino vs. Austen Lane – Petrino def. Lane via submission (rear-naked choke) 4:16 of Round 1

205 lbs.: Junior Tafa vs. Tuco Tokkos – Tokkos def. Tafa via submission (head-and-arm choke) at 4:25 of Round 2

UFC Nashville Prelims (6pm EST on ESPN+)

170 lbs.: Chris Curtis vs. Max Griffin – Curtis def. Griffin by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

170 lbs.: Jake Matthews vs. Chidi Njokuani – Matthew def. Njokuani via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:09 in Round 1

125 lbs.: Lauren Murphy vs. Eduarda Moura – Moura def. Murphy by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

265 lbs.: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Valter Walker – Walker def. Nzechukwu via submission (heel hook) at 0:54 of Round 1

155 lbs.: Mike Davis vs. Mitch Ramirez – Davis def. Ramirez via TKO (punches) at 4:08 of Round 2

115 lbs.: Fatima Kline vs. Melissa Martinez – Kline def. Martinez via TKO (strikes) at 2:36 of Round 3

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Nashville main event between Derrick Lewis and Tallison Teixeira?

