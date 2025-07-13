Max Holloway shares interesting observation of Ilia Topuria’s punching power

Holloway on Topuria’s Punching Power

During an interview with Stake, Max Holloway said he doesn’t view Ilia Topuria as one of the great power punchers. He even named a previous opponent who he feels hits harder than “El Matador” (via Championship Rounds).

“When I was in there, I did not feel like this guy [Ilia] hit so much harder. But the guy must hit hard…

But comparing his punch. When I fought Gaethje, I felt some things. I felt that Gaethje hits hard and Gaethje kicks hard. When Ilia when he hit me, nothing was like, ‘oh man, he hits hard or whatever.’”

Holloway will look to rebound from the loss to Topuria when he faces Dustin Poirier for the third and final time. Poirier has two victories over Holloway and wants to end his career by going 3-0 in the trilogy. The bout takes place at UFC 318 on July 19 in New Orleans.

As for Topuria, he’s fresh off the aforementioned lightweight title win against Charles Oliveira. “El Matador” isn’t short on options for his next fight. Contenders Arman Tsarukyan, Justin Gaethje, and Paddy Pimblett were all in attendance for Topuria’s 155-pound win. Pimblett even had a staredown with the newly minted lightweight champion, which ended in a shove.