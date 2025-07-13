UFC Nashville Results: Derrick Lewis TKO’s Tallison Teixeira (Video)

By Chris Taylor - July 12, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Nashville results, including the heavyweight main event between Derrick Lewis and Tallison Teixeira.

Derrick Lewis, UFC, MMA

Lewis (29-12 MMA) will be competing for the first time since scoring a third-round TKO victory over Rodrigo Nascimento fourteen months ago in St. Louis. ‘The Black Beast’ has gone 2-3 over his past five Octagon appearances, suffering losses to Sergei Pavlovich, Serghei Spivac and Jailton Almeida during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Tallison Teixeira (8-1 MMA) currently boasts an undefeated professional record. ‘Xicao’ most recently competed at February’s UFC 312 event, where he scored a first-round TKO victory over Justin Tafa in his promotional debut.

Round one of the UFC Nashville main event begins and Derrick Lewis leaps in with a big punch that misses. Lewis follows up with a flying kick, but that also misses th mark. Tallison Teixeira responds with a counter and backs off. Lewis complains about maybe an eye poke. He then fires off a big punch that drops Teixeira! ‘The Black Beast’ pounces on his opponent and proceeds to pound him out. A bow and arrow celebration follows next, and now the boxer shorts come off. Wow!

Official UFC Nashville Results: Derrick Lewis def. Tallison Teixeira via TKO (punches) at 0:35 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Lewis fight next following his TKO victory over Teixeira this evening in Tennessee?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Derrick Lewis Tallison Teixeira UFC UFC Nashville

Related

Gabriel Bonfim, Stephen Thompson, UFC Nashville, Pros react, UFC

Pros react after Gabriel Bonfim defeats Stephen Thompson at UFC Nashville

Chris Taylor - July 12, 2025
Gabriel Bonfim, Stephen Thompson, UFC Nashville, Results, UFC
Stephen Thompson

UFC Nashville Results: Gabriel Bonfim defeats Stephen Thompson (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 12, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Nashville results, including the welterweight co-main event between Stephen Thompson and Gabriel Bonfim.

Steve Garcia
Steve Garcia

UFC Nashville Results: Steve Garcia defeats Calvin Kattar (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 12, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Nashville results, including the featherweight bout between Calvin Kattar and Steve Garcia.

Jake Matthews, UFC 312, Results, UFC
Jake Matthews

UFC Nashville Results: Jake Matthews stops Chidi Njokuani (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 12, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Nashville results, including the welterweight bout between Jake Matthews and Chidi Njokuani.

UFC Nashville, Derrick Lewis, Tallison Teixeira, Results, UFC
Gabriel Bonfim

UFC Nashville: 'Lewis vs. Teixeira' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - July 12, 2025

The Octagon returns to Tennessee for tonight’s UFC Nashville event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira.

Max Holloway, UFC 317

Huge question looms over Max Holloway ahead of UFC 318, says MMA analyst

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 11, 2025
Sean Strickland entrance
Sean Strickland

Popular UFC coach reveals what Sean Strickland must change to reclaim middleweight title

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 11, 2025

A top MMA coach thinks Sean Strickland has been wasting his energy in the wrong spots.

Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev's manager confirms plans for Alex Pereira rematch

Harry Kettle - July 11, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has confirmed plans for a rematch against Alex Pereira later this year.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Jones responds after longtime UFC rival Daniel Cormier calls him a quitter for retiring without fighting Tom Aspinall

Harry Kettle - July 11, 2025

Jon Jones has responded following recent remarks from Daniel Cormier, suggesting that he’s a quitter for not facing Tom Aspinall.

Jon Jones training
UFC

Jon Jones reveals the moment he reconsidered his UFC retirement: “I started training again”

Harry Kettle - July 11, 2025

UFC legend Jon Jones has revealed when he made the decision to start training again following his MMA retirement.