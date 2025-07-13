UFC Nashville Results: Derrick Lewis TKO’s Tallison Teixeira (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Nashville results, including the heavyweight main event between Derrick Lewis and Tallison Teixeira.

Lewis (29-12 MMA) will be competing for the first time since scoring a third-round TKO victory over Rodrigo Nascimento fourteen months ago in St. Louis. ‘The Black Beast’ has gone 2-3 over his past five Octagon appearances, suffering losses to Sergei Pavlovich, Serghei Spivac and Jailton Almeida during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Tallison Teixeira (8-1 MMA) currently boasts an undefeated professional record. ‘Xicao’ most recently competed at February’s UFC 312 event, where he scored a first-round TKO victory over Justin Tafa in his promotional debut.

Round one of the UFC Nashville main event begins and Derrick Lewis leaps in with a big punch that misses. Lewis follows up with a flying kick, but that also misses th mark. Tallison Teixeira responds with a counter and backs off. Lewis complains about maybe an eye poke. He then fires off a big punch that drops Teixeira! ‘The Black Beast’ pounces on his opponent and proceeds to pound him out. A bow and arrow celebration follows next, and now the boxer shorts come off. Wow!

Official UFC Nashville Results: Derrick Lewis def. Tallison Teixeira via TKO (punches) at 0:35 of Round 1

