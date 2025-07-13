Pros react after Gabriel Bonfim defeats Stephen Thompson at UFC Nashville
Tonight’s UFC Nashville event was co-headlined by an intriguing welterweight bout featuring Stephen Thompson taking on Gabriel Bonfim.
Thompson (17-9-1 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The former welterweight title challenger had most recently competed at UFC 307 in October of last year, where he suffered a third-round knockout loss at the hands of Joaquin Buckley. ‘Wonderboy’ had gone just 1-4 over his previous five Octagon appearances ahead of tonight’s affair, with his lone win during that stretch coming against Kevin Holland.
Meanwhile, Gabriel Bonfim (18-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a second-round submission victory over Khaos Williams this past February in Las Vegas. The 27-year-old had gone 4-1 over his previous five fights, with his lone loss in that time coming against Nicholas Dalby.
Tonight’s UFC Nashville co-main event proved to be a closely contested scrap. Gabriel Bonfim was able to drop Stephen Thompson in the second round, but ‘Wonderboy’ battled back and rocked his counterpart with a big head kick in the final seconds of the that same round. After a back and forth third and final frame, Bonfim was awarded the split decision victory. A ruling that did not sit well with everyone.
Official UFC Nashville Results: Gabriel Bonfim def. Stephen Thompson by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Thompson vs. Bonfim’ below:
Wonderboy vs Bonfim is LIVE and FREE NEXT on @espn! #UFCNashville pic.twitter.com/BbzLw7qYnr
— danawhite (@danawhite) July 13, 2025
Let’s go @wonderboy 🦾⚔️ #UFCNashville
Cmon WonderMan!!!
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 13, 2025
— Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) July 13, 2025
10-9 Bonfim after R1
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 13, 2025
WB won that round back at the end. 1-1. #UFCNashvile
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 13, 2025
Post-fight reactions to Gabriel Bonfim defeating Stephen Thompson at UFC Nashville:
Great fight I got Wonderboy winning
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 13, 2025
Wonderboy won this fight
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 13, 2025
29-28 Wonderboy for me.
Bonfim barely did anything in the third in terms of significant offence.
2nd round could be the decider.
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 13, 2025
I had wonderboy 2-3 but I’m no judge
— Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) July 13, 2025
Who would you like to see Bonfim fight next following his split decision victory over Thompson this evening in Tennessee?
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Gabriel Bonfim Stephen Thompson UFC UFC Nashville