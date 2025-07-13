Pros react after Gabriel Bonfim defeats Stephen Thompson at UFC Nashville

By Chris Taylor - July 12, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Nashville event was co-headlined by an intriguing welterweight bout featuring Stephen Thompson taking on Gabriel Bonfim.

Thompson (17-9-1 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The former welterweight title challenger had most recently competed at UFC 307 in October of last year, where he suffered a third-round knockout loss at the hands of Joaquin Buckley. ‘Wonderboy’ had gone just 1-4 over his previous five Octagon appearances ahead of tonight’s affair, with his lone win during that stretch coming against Kevin Holland.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Bonfim (18-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a second-round submission victory over Khaos Williams this past February in Las Vegas. The 27-year-old had gone 4-1 over his previous five fights, with his lone loss in that time coming against Nicholas Dalby.

Tonight’s UFC Nashville co-main event proved to be a closely contested scrap. Gabriel Bonfim was able to drop Stephen Thompson in the second round, but ‘Wonderboy’ battled back and rocked his counterpart with a big head kick in the final seconds of the that same round. After a back and forth third and final frame, Bonfim was awarded the split decision victory. A ruling that did not sit well with everyone.

Official UFC Nashville Results: Gabriel Bonfim def. Stephen Thompson by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Thompson vs. Bonfim’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Gabriel Bonfim defeating Stephen Thompson at UFC Nashville:

Who would you like to see Bonfim fight next following his split decision victory over Thompson this evening in Tennessee?

