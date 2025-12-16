Ailin Perez vs. Macy Chiasson bolsters UFC Mexico with clash of ranked bantamweights

By Dylan Bowker - December 15, 2025
UFC Mexico

Ailin Perez and Macy Chiasson will throw down in Q1 of 2026, with both looking to further climb up the hierarchy of 135 pounds in the UFC.

This bantamweight bout bolsters UFC Mexico, which transpires on February 28th in Mexico City. This UFC Fight Night offering at Arena CDMX in Mexico City features a main event attraction with former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno taking on surging contender Asu Almabayev.

UFC Fight Night 268 will broadcast on Paramount+, with the Perez versus Chiasson bout booking being officially announced by the promotion near the end of the weekend. The clash between Perez and Chiasson will see the number eight and number seven spots, respectively, in the UFC bantamweight rankings. Chiasson aims to rebound from back-to-back losses in 2025 and embark on a fresh start in the first quarter of 2026.

Chiasson fell short in consecutive outings to Ketlen Viera and Yana Santos. Macy Chiasson has also been fighting a bit of a battle with the scales, and there are some question marks surrounding whether or not she will be able to hit the contracted weight limit, considering her broader track record with weight misses in her MMA career.

Perez’s competitive trajectory is quite different as the Argentinian combatant is riding a five-fight winning streak heading into her next task at the end of February. Perez has notched victories in that stretch over Ashlee Evans-Smith, Lucie Pudilova, Joselyne Edwards, Karol Rosa, as well as Darya Zheleznyakova.

UFC Mexico: the rest of the card at this juncture

Beyond the two aforementioned bouts set for UFC Mexico, there are a few other contests already slated for this Fight Night offering. Referencing the headliner for this UFC FN card, in another intriguing flyweight fight set for the card, Edgar Chairez versus Felipe Bunes will take place on the preliminary portion of the event.

In yet another curious match-up on the prelims in the 125-pound category, Imanol Rodriguez will test skills with Kevin Borjas. Also, Jose Medina vs. Ryan Gandra is set to go down, and Wes Schultz clashing with Damian Pinas are  featured fights on the looming UFC Mexico card that is set to go down in the coming weeks.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

