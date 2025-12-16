Zhang Peimian expects three-round war with Thongpoon at ONE Friday Fights 137: “We are both hard to be finished”

Two straight losses put Zhang Peimian‘s career trajectory in jeopardy. The Chinese phenom refuses to let controversy define his path forward.

The 22-year-old former ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title challenger faces charismatic Thai striker Thongpoon PK Saenchai in strawweight kickboxing at ONE Friday Fights 137 on December 19, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The bout represents a crucial opportunity to reclaim his status among the division’s most dangerous contenders.

Zhang’s recent struggles stand in stark contrast to the meteoric rise that made him one of China’s most exciting fighters. After winning the Road to ONE: China tournament in 2021, the young striker reeled off two victories before challenging Jonathan Di Bella for the vacant title.

His most recent setback came via split decision against European Kickboxing Champion Rui Botelho. The controversial decision proved particularly frustrating for the Chinese striker who believed he controlled the action.

“I know I was the winner, the judge might not agree with it but I’m the one who pushed forward for three rounds and he was the one running,” Zhang said. “I take every single fight of my career as the most important fight, and I will spare no effort to keep moving.”

Zhang Peimian embraces stylistic challenge against Thongpoon PK Saenchai

Thongpoon PK Saenchai brings a 5-3 ONE record into the bout. The 28-year-old Thai striker will make his promotional kickboxing debut after competing exclusively in Muay Thai under the ONE banner.

Coming off a knockout loss in April, Thongpoon will be equally motivated to get back in the win column. Zhang Peimian recognizes the danger his opponent presents, particularly the explosive power that has made the Thai a fan favorite throughout his career.

The Chinese phenom has built his reputation on an aggressive, fan-friendly style that prioritizes forward pressure and heavy striking. That approach has served him well throughout his career, and he has no intention of changing now.

“Thongpoon is a great fighter, a very fun fighter to watch, he’s got devastating power in his hand,” he said. “I will do what I always do, pressing forward, hit hard, looking for a finish. Although we both like to march forward, I kind of feel like this is going to be a fight that ends by decision, since we are both hard to be finished.”