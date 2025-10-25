UFC 321 Bonus Report: Quillan Salkilld one of four fighters to take home $50k

By Chris Taylor - October 25, 2025
The Octagon returned to Abu Dhabi for today’s UFC 321 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

The pay-per-view fight card was headlined by a heavyweight title fight featuring Tom Aspinall taking on Ciryl Gane. The highly anticipated contest ended in disaster, this after ‘Bon Gamin’ accidentally struck the Brit with a double eye poke that rendered the champ unable to continue (see that here).

UFC 321 was co-headlined by a women’s strawweight title fight between Mackenzie Dern and Virna Jandiroba. The bout resulted in a tightly contested back and forth affair, with Dern ultimately emerging victorious by way of unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46) to claim the promotion’s vacant 115lbs title.

Mackenzie Dern, UFC 321, Bonus, UFC

Following the conclusion of today’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Lightweight fighters L’udovit Klein and Mateusz Rebecki each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war on today’s UFC 321 preliminary fight card. Klein ultimately won the contest by majority decision (29-28, 28-27 and 28-28).

Performance of the night: Valter Walker earned an extra $50k for his first-round submission finish of Louie Sutherland. The promising heavyweight used a heel hook to earn the tapout.

Performance of the night: Quillan Salkilld pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round knockout victory over Nasrat Haqparast in today’s featured prelim. Salkilld ended the fight with a brutal head kick.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of today’s UFC 321 event in Abu Dhabi? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

