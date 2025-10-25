UFC 321 Bonus Report: Quillan Salkilld one of four fighters to take home $50k

The Octagon returned to Abu Dhabi for today’s UFC 321 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

The pay-per-view fight card was headlined by a heavyweight title fight featuring Tom Aspinall taking on Ciryl Gane. The highly anticipated contest ended in disaster, this after ‘Bon Gamin’ accidentally struck the Brit with a double eye poke that rendered the champ unable to continue (see that here).

UFC 321 was co-headlined by a women’s strawweight title fight between Mackenzie Dern and Virna Jandiroba. The bout resulted in a tightly contested back and forth affair, with Dern ultimately emerging victorious by way of unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46) to claim the promotion’s vacant 115lbs title.

Following the conclusion of today’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Lightweight fighters L’udovit Klein and Mateusz Rebecki each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war on today’s UFC 321 preliminary fight card. Klein ultimately won the contest by majority decision (29-28, 28-27 and 28-28).

Performance of the night: Valter Walker earned an extra $50k for his first-round submission finish of Louie Sutherland. The promising heavyweight used a heel hook to earn the tapout.

FOUR HEEL HOOK SUBMISSIONS IN A ROW?!?! Valter Walker continues his streak of heel hook submissions at #UFC321 pic.twitter.com/3H0KdLTADx — UFC (@ufc) October 25, 2025

Performance of the night: Quillan Salkilld pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round knockout victory over Nasrat Haqparast in today’s featured prelim. Salkilld ended the fight with a brutal head kick.

