Tom Aspinall sounds off on fans following UFC 321: “What the F**k! Why are you booing?”

By Chris Taylor - October 25, 2025
Tom Aspinall was clearly overcome with emotions following his no-contest with Ciryl Gane in today’s UFC 321 main event.

Aspinall (15-3 MMA) was looking to record the first defense of his recently claimed undisputed heavyweight title this afternoon in Abu Dhabi. The Brit had of course been promoted to undisputed champion earlier this summer, this after former champ Jon Jones announced his retirement from the sport back in June.

Standing in the way of Aspinall’s goal of proving his undisputed status was former title challenger Ciryl Gane. ‘Bon Gamin’ had entered today’s contest on a two-fight winning streak, this after earning wins over Alexander Volkov and Serghei Spivac in his most recent Octagon appearances.

Today’s highly anticipated heavyweight title fight started with Tom Aspinall coming out aggressively. However, despite the Brit’s clear desire to earn a quick finish, Ciryl Gane was able to maintain his composure and subsequently land a nice kick followed by a 1-2 which busted up the nose of the reigning title holder. Unfortunately, those prominent strikes were followed by an accidental double eye poke by the Frenchman, a foul which ultimately left Aspinall unable to continue.

It was a disastrous outcome for the promotion and the heavyweight division as a whole, and the fans in attendance were not happy following the no-contest ruling, showering the Octagon with boos.

That reaction clearly did not sit well with Tom Aspinall, who proceeded to sound off on the audience during his post-fight interview.

“Guys, I just got f**king poked knuckle deep in the eyeball. What the f**k! Why are you booing? What am I supposed to do about it? I didn’t do the f**king poke! I can’t see!”

Aspinall continued:

“This is bullsh*t! The fight was just getting going. Complete bullsh*t. I’m pissed off!”

Do you think we will see an immediate rematch between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane following today’s unfortunate result?

