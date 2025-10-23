Dana White ‘hates’ Tom Aspinall’s remarks about refusing to fight surging heavyweight teammate

By Curtis Calhoun - October 23, 2025
Dana White speaks at the UFC 321 pre-fight press conference, opposite Tom Aspinall in the Octagon at UFC 304

UFC CEO Dana White isn’t thrilled with some of Tom Aspinall’s recent comments ahead of his UFC 321 headliner against Ciryl Gane.

Undisputed UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall will make his first title defense this Saturday against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321. Aspinall was promoted to undisputed titleholder following Jon Jones’s retirement, after months of holding on to the interim title during Jones’s controversial reign.

As Aspinall prepares to kick off his undisputed title reign, several top contenders are moving up the ranks for a shot at the new champion. This includes former PFL heavyweight champion Ante Delija, who earned a brutal knockout victory in his UFC debut earlier this year at UFC Paris over Marcin Tybura.

Delija’s win propelled him into the heavyweight Top 10 and leaves him a win or two away from a title shot. But Aspinall, Delija’s longtime training partner, recently admitted he’d rather vacate the title than face off with Delija in a potential championship fight.

Dana White: Tom Aspinall’s refusal to fight Ante Delija ‘insane’ amidst heavyweight’s rise

During a recent interview with TNT Sports, White was asked for his thoughts on Aspinall’s stance, and didn’t seem too pleased with the UFC heavyweight champion.

“You know what I think about it, I hate that. Many friends, relatives have all fought each other before,” White said of Aspinall.

“It doesn’t determine…whether or not you’re friends with somebody or hate them, you’re competing to see who the best is. But that’s his decision. To think about even vacating him because you don’t want to compete against somebody is insane.

“But he’s a grown man and it’s up to him.”

As of this writing, it’s uncertain what the UFC matchmakers have planned for Delija’s next fight, although it’s expected to come against another top heavyweight contender. Meanwhile, as Aspinall looks to add to his legacy this weekend, questions persist regarding his top teammate’s path to a title shot.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Martin Buday poses on the scale at the UFC Abu Dhabi ceremonial weigh-in

Martin Buday booked for massive title fight in first bout since controversial UFC ouster

Curtis Calhoun - October 23, 2025
View of the arena mid-event at UFC Abu Dhabi
UFC

UFC 321 loses fight featuring two touted prospects just days before Abu Dhabi PPV

Curtis Calhoun - October 23, 2025

A UFC 321 undercard bout featuring two touted prospects has been canceled just hours before the pay-per-view event.

Patchy Mix
UFC

Patchy Mix fails drug test in final Bellator fight, has fight overturned

Cole Shelton - October 23, 2025

Patchy Mix has reportedly failed a drug test in his final Bellator fight.

Tom Aspinall appears at a pre-fight press conference for UFC 321
Jailton Almeida

Tom Aspinall believes new No. 1 contender will be determined at UFC 321

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 23, 2025

Tom Aspinall thinks UFC has a plan for the next heavyweight title contender.

Alex Pereira UFC walkout prep point
Jailton Almeida

UFC 321 fighter says Alex Pereira won't make heavyweight move permanent

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 23, 2025

One key fighter on the UFC 321 card doesn’t believe Alex Pereira would stick around at heavyweight for more than a super fight.

Dana White and Umar Nurmagomedov

Dana White tells Umar Nurmagomedov what he must do at UFC 321 to earn another title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 23, 2025
Jon Jones, UFC, brother, Arthur Jones
UFC

UFC legend Jon Jones breaks silence on brother's sudden passing

BJ Penn Staff - October 23, 2025

Jon Jones, one of the greatest fighters in UFC history, has spoken out following the tragic death of his brother Arthur several weeks ago.

Ilia Topuria, Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett claims Ilia Topuria is "stalling" over a potential title fight

Harry Kettle - October 23, 2025

UFC star Paddy Pimblett believes that Ilia Topuria is stalling over a potential lightweight title showdown between them.

Jailton Almeida
Jailton Almeida

Jailton Almeida doesn't believe Alex Pereira moving to heavyweight will impact his quest for a UFC title

Harry Kettle - October 23, 2025

UFC heavyweight Jailton Almeida doesn’t believe that Alex Pereira’s possible move to the division will impact his title push.

UFC 321 - Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane staredown
Tom Aspinall

UFC 321: ‘Aspinall vs. Gane’ Fight Card and Start Times

Harry Kettle - October 23, 2025

This weekend, the Ultimate Fighting Championship once again heads back to Abu Dhabi for UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane.