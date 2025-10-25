Alex Pereira reacts to Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane ending in a No Contest at UFC 321

UFC light heavyweight kingpin Alex Pereira was not overly sympathetic following today’s No Contest between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane at UFC 321.

Aspinall (15-3 MMA) and Gane (13-2 MMA) collided for the promotion’s undisputed heavyweight title in the headliner of today’s pay-per-view event in Abu Dhabi. Unfortunately for fight fans, and really all involved, today’s heavyweight title fight ended in disaster.

After seemingly getting the better of Tom Aspinall on the feet in the early moments of the fight, Ciryl Gane proceeded to land a double eye poke which ultimately rendered the reigning champion unable to continue. The bout was called off and ruled a No Contest, much to the disappointment of both the fighters and everyone watching around the world.

Aspinall was particularly upset about the outcome and the fact that fans were booing him for not fighting on after enduring the foul.

“Guys, I just got f**king poked knuckle deep in the eyeball. What the f**k! Why are you booing? What am I supposed to do about it? I didn’t do the f**king poke! I can’t see!”

Aspinall continued:

“This is bullsh*t! The fight was just getting going. Complete bullsh*t. I’m pissed off!”

Reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira had tuned in for the fight, and like most of us, was left in a state of disappointment following the No Contest ruling.

Alex Pereira reacts to Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane ending in a No Contest 😬 "Let’s Make the heavyweight Division Great Again! 🗿x 🦴 = 🏠" #UFC321 pic.twitter.com/399K0FrguO — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 25, 2025

In addition to shaking his head in disapproval, ‘Poatan’ also shared the following message encouraging the UFC to allow him to “make heavyweight great again” by being granted the chance to fight Jon Jones

“Let’s Make the heavyweight Division Great Again! 🗿x 🦴 = 🏠”

Do you think Dana White and company should entertain the idea of a future Alex Pereira vs. Jon Jones heavyweight fight following today’s disappointing No Contest between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane?