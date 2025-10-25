Pros react after Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane ends in a no-contest at UFC 321: “I’m STILL champion!”

By Chris Taylor - October 25, 2025
Today’s UFC 321 event in Abu Dhabi was headlined by a heavyweight title fight featuring Tom Aspinall taking on Ciryl Gane.

Aspinall (15-3 MMA) was of course promoted to undisputed heavyweight champion earlier this summer, this after Jon Jones announced his retirement from the sport. Tom had most previously competed back in July of 2024, where he needed just one minute to defeat Curtis Blaydes and successfully defend the promotion‘s interim title.

Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane (13-2 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a split decision win over Alexander Volkov at UFC 310 in December of last year. ‘Bon Gamin’ had entered today’s contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, as before defeating Volkov, the Frenchman was coming off a TKO victory over Serghei Spivac.

Tonight’s UFC 321 main event proved to be an absolute disaster for the promotion and heavyweight division as a whole. Ciryl Gane got off to a quick start, busting up the nose of the reigning champion Tom Aspinall in the opening minutes. However, those solid strikes were followed shortly after with an accident double eye poke. That foul left the Brit unable to continue and the bout was ultimately waved off and ruled a no-contest.

Pro fighters’ reactions to ‘Aspinall vs. Gane’ ending in a no-contest at UFC 321:

Would you like to see an immediate rematch between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane following today’s disastrous result?

