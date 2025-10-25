Pros react after Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane ends in a no-contest at UFC 321: “I’m STILL champion!”

Today’s UFC 321 event in Abu Dhabi was headlined by a heavyweight title fight featuring Tom Aspinall taking on Ciryl Gane.

Aspinall (15-3 MMA) was of course promoted to undisputed heavyweight champion earlier this summer, this after Jon Jones announced his retirement from the sport. Tom had most previously competed back in July of 2024, where he needed just one minute to defeat Curtis Blaydes and successfully defend the promotion‘s interim title.

Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane (13-2 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a split decision win over Alexander Volkov at UFC 310 in December of last year. ‘Bon Gamin’ had entered today’s contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, as before defeating Volkov, the Frenchman was coming off a TKO victory over Serghei Spivac.

Tonight’s UFC 321 main event proved to be an absolute disaster for the promotion and heavyweight division as a whole. Ciryl Gane got off to a quick start, busting up the nose of the reigning champion Tom Aspinall in the opening minutes. However, those solid strikes were followed shortly after with an accident double eye poke. That foul left the Brit unable to continue and the bout was ultimately waved off and ruled a no-contest.

Official UFC 321 Results: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane ends in a no-contest (eye poke)

Pro fighters’ reactions to ‘Aspinall vs. Gane’ ending in a no-contest at UFC 321:

Bruh copping out gane was smacking his nose with the Jab his eye was close no way smh — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 25, 2025

Ugh I been there its the worst feeling ever — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 25, 2025

I’m STILL Champion — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) October 25, 2025

After the replay the other eye seem to have got it worst than the one he was holding 🤷‍♂️ — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 25, 2025

Man that’s fucking rough for Tom, double eye poke ✌🏼 — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) October 25, 2025

If they want to get rid of eye pokes, they need to take a point away instantly — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 25, 2025

Let’s just hope it’s not a serious eye injury for Tom 🙏 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 25, 2025

