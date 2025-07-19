UFC 318: ‘Poirier vs. Holloway 3’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - July 19, 2025

The Octagon returns to Louisiana for tonight’s UFC 318 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway 3.

Poirier (30-9 MMA), a former UFC interim lightweight champion, will be competing for the final time this evening in his home state. ‘The Diamond’ was most previously seen in action 13 months ago at UFC 302, where he suffered a submission loss to Islam Makhachev. The 36-year-old has faced Holloway twice in the past, winning both of those fights, the first by submission and the second by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Max Holloway (26-8 MMA) will enter tonight’s trilogy bout looking to rebound, this after being knocked out by Ilia Topuria in his most recent Octagon appearance this past October at UFC 308. Prior to that setback, ‘Blessed’ was coming off a spectacular knockout win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 (see that here).

UFC 318 is co-headlined by a middleweight bout between Paulo Costa and Roman Kopylov.

Costa (14-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-headliner with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The former middleweight title challenger most recently competed last June at UFC 302, where he suffered a split decision loss to Sean Strickland. ‘Borrachinha’ recorded his last win in August of 2022, when he defeated former champion Luke Rockhold by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Roman Kopylov (14-3 MMA) currently boasts a two-fight winning streak, this after earning Octagon victories over Chris Curtis and Cesar Almeida respectively.  The Russian standout has gone 5-1 over his past five fights overall.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC 318 main card is a highly anticipated featherweight bout between Dan Ige and Patricio Pitbull.

Ige (19-9 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a TKO win over Sean Woodson this past April at UFC 314 (see that here). That victory got the Hawaiian back in the win column, as he had previously suffered back-to-back losses to Diego Lopes and Lerone Murphy respectively.

Meanwhile, Patricio Pitbull (36-8 MMA) made his official Octagon debut back in April, dropping a lopsided decision to Yair Rodriguez. The former Bellator champion has gone just 2-3 over his past five fights overall.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 318 Main Card (10pm EST on PPV)

155 lbs.: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier –

185 lbs.: Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov –

170 lbs.: Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez –

155 lbs.: Dan Ige vs. Patricio Pitbull –

155 lbs.: Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber –

UFC 318 Televised Prelims (8pm EST on ESPN+)

135 lbs.: Kyler Phillips vs. Vinicius Oliveira –

185 lbs.: Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen –

170 lbs.: Francisco Prado vs. Nikolay Veretennikov –

185 lbs.: Ateba Gautier vs. Robert Valentin – Gautier def. Valentin via TKO (punches) at 1:10 of Round 1

UFC 318 Early Prelims (6pm EST on ESPN+)

170 lbs.: Adam Fugitt vs. Islam Dulatov – Dulatov def. Fugitt via KO (punches) at 4:06 of Round 1

205 lbs.: Jimmy Crute vs. Marcin Prachnio – Crute def. Prachnio via submission (armbar) at 4:41 of Round 1

265 lbs.: Ryan Spann vs. Lukasz Brzeski – Spann def. Brzeski via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:37 of Round 1

185 lbs.: Brunno Ferreira vs. Jackson McVey – Ferreira def. McVey via submission (armbar) at 1:35 of Round 1

125 lbs.: Carli Judice vs. Nicolle Caliari — Judice def. Caliari via TKO (knee to the body) at 1:30 of Round 3

Who are you picking to win tonight’s BMF title fight between Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway?

