UFC 318 Results: Brendan Allen defeats Marvin Vettori (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 318 results, including the middleweight grudge match between Marvin Vettori and Brendan Allen.

Vettori (19-9-1 MMA) will enter the bout with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘The Italian Dream’ is coming off back-to-back unanimous decision losses to Roman Dolidze and Jared Cannonier in his most recent Octagon appearances. The former title challenger earned his most recent win back in March of 2023.

Meanwhile, Brendan Allen (25-7 MMA) will also enter tonight’s contest on a two-fight losing streak. ‘All In’ is coming off unanimous decision losses to Nassourdine Imavov and Anthony Hernandez in his most recent efforts. Prior to those setbacks, the 29-year-old had strung together a 7-fight win streak, which included victories over Chris Curtis and Paul Craig.

Round one of this middleweight contest begins and Brendan Allen throws out two high kicks that miss, followed by a jab that connects. Marvin Vettori with a low kick. He looks to close the distance but eats an elbow in close. Vettori with a right hand counter. Allen with a nice punch in return. He shoots in and drags the Italian to the ground. Big shots from ‘All In’. Vettori gives up his back. Allen looks for a rear-naked choke. Marvin defends but is bloodied up and still in a bad spot. Vettori gets to his feet but then gets dragged back down. He escapes out the back and is now in top position. ‘The Italian Dream’ with some punches from top position. He switches to some short elbows. Two minutes remain in the opening round. Allen gives up his back. Marvin Vettori looks for a choke. Brendan Allen escapes and scrambles up to his feet. The fighters trade low kicks. Big punches from both men. More from Vettori. He lands a good body kick. Allen with a jab and then a hook to the body. Vettori with a good left. Allen misses with a knee. Vettori with a right to close out an entertaining opening round.

Round two begins and Brendan Allen looks to establish his jab early. Marvin Vettori seems happy to stand and trade once again. The fighters trade left hands and then low kicks. Another good 1-2 from the Italian. The middleweights trade big shots in the center. A big right from Allen sends Vettori backwards. He backs him against the cage but is unable to put anything solid together. Marvin Vettori with a nice 1-2. Both men with heavy shots. They are just trading leather now. More good shots from both men to close out the round.

The third and final round begins and these rivals are right back to trading big shots. Brendan Allen with a nice straight right and then a good outside low kick. He’s back Marvin Vettori up now. The Italian is once again bleeding from his nose. Still, he connects with a big left. Allen comes right back with a hard right up the middle. A head kick attempt from ‘All In’ is blocked. Vettori with a nice jab. Both men with more big shots in the pocket. They are just throwing down here. Big combination from Vettori. Allen responds with a hard knee. He shoots in and scores a takedown, but Vettori quickly scrambles and gets back to his feet. Under a minute remains. Allen continues to pressure and land volume. Vettori with a left in return. The horn sounds to end a great fight!

WHAT A SCRAP 👏 #UFC318 How did you score Marvin Vettori vs Brendan Allen?! pic.twitter.com/g4zqtGDmbY — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 20, 2025

Official UFC 318 Results: Brendan Allen def. Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

NO ONE was taking this moment from him 😤@BrendanAllenMMA is FIRED UP after that victory at #UFC318 💪 pic.twitter.com/zQXg5xk5fZ — UFC (@ufc) July 20, 2025

Who would you like to see Allen fight next following his decision victory over Vettori this evening in Louisiana?