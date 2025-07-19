Max Holloway declares that he will play spoiler in Dustin Poirier’s UFC 318 retirement fight

After their final face-off, Max Holloway declared that he is ready to play the role of spoiler against Dustin Poirier tonight.

On Saturday in New Orleans, Max Holloway will defend the BMF championship against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 318. The two men will lock horns in Poirier’s home state of Louisiana, in what will serve as his last ever professional fight in mixed martial arts. It’s been an incredible run for ‘The Diamond’ but now, he’s ready to ride off into the sunset once and for all.

Of course, he’ll want to leave on a victory, and he’ll want to leave with the BMF title. He’s already fought Holloway twice before and in both instances, he was able to come away with the win. Alas, ‘Blessed’ is a very different fighter now than he was in either of those two previous encounters, and the masses are expecting a better showing from him for the trilogy fight.

Last night, the two men squared off for the final time before they stand across from one another in the Octagon. They both had words for the crowd, with Holloway embracing the rare role of being the villain with the following comments.